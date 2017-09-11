Watch: Eagles' Ronald Darby picks up gruesome injury - but has surprising return timetable [Rapoport]

In partnership with the NFL in the UK

Ronald Darby.

Eagles' Ronald Darby will only miss 4-6 weeks after nasty ankle injury

You never want to start off the new season badly, but that's exactly what happened to one unfortunate Philadelphia Eagles player during his team's game against the Washington Redskins.

The Eagles managed to pick up an away victory against the Redskins by a scoreline of 30-17 in large part thanks to their performance of their quarterback Carson Wentz.

The second-year star finished the day with 26 of his 39 passing attempts completed for 307 yards and two touchdowns to help Philadelphia pick up their first win of the season. Unfortunately, however, not all members of the Eagles had the same type of great first game to the season.

Cornerback Ronald Darby made his debut for the Eagles on Sunday night after being traded to the team from the Buffalo Bills during the offseason in exchange for wide receiver Jordan Matthews and a 2018 third round NFL draft pick.

His first game for his new team though didn't end well, as he went down during the second quarter of his team's victory with a non-contact ankle injury. The cart had to come on the field to take Darby to the locker room and many thought he was done for the season.

You can see why they thought this by watching a clip of the injury below. Warning, it's not for the squeamish.

Darby was diagnosed with a dislocated right ankle, however, the x-rays came back negative, meaning there weren't any breaks, meaning his season might not be over.

According to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, he didn't suffer any major ligament damage, and will only, in fact, be out for four to six weeks, which is surprisingly good news in this situation.

The cornerback could be back on the field for Philadelphia by October, which is what Eagles fans will be hoping for. By how this injury looked during the game, it looks like they've dodged a bullet on this occasion despite him now being out for over a quarter of the season.

