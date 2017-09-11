Graphic photo emerges revealing true extent of Ederson's facial injuries

Manchester City goalkeeper Ederson was substituted during Saturday's 5-0 win over Liverpool following a serious collision with Sadio Mane.

The Liverpool winger was shown a straight red card for a high foot which connected with the Portuguese goalkeeper's face.

On Monday afternoon the Reds appealed the length of Mane's three-game ban.

The former Southampton star is due to miss Premier League games against Burnley and Leicester City and will also miss out on the League Cup fixture with Leicester.

It proved to be a crucial moment in the game, with Pep Guardiola's side dominating the rest of the game with their extra man.

Liverpool and Jurgen Klopp suffered their first defeat of the season on the back of a hugely impressive 4-0 win over Arsenal.

Meanwhile, Arsene Wenger's side secured a comfortable 3-0 win over Bournemouth thanks to a Danny Welbeck double.

The incident surrounding Mane and Ederson created much controversy, with some pundits suggesting the Senegalese winger shouldn't have been sent off.

"I was outside with Pep and we both didn't think it's a red card," Klopp told BBC Sport.

"I'm sure enough people will find a reason to say it's 100% a red card," said the German. "Sadio is very, very upset. He was shocked about the situation.

"In the game everybody thought the goalkeeper was seriously injured - I'm not sure what happened but he was running around after the game so not as serious as everybody thought."

Ederson was stretchered off at the Etihad and Sky Sports Saturday regular Tony Gale notably criticised the Manchester City goalkeeper for not being a "proper man".

Graphic photo emerges

A photo of Ederson's damaged face was doing the rounds on social media on Monday afternoon, with plenty of hate being directed towards Gale.

Usurping Claudio Bravo as Guardiola's first choice keeper, the 24-year-old stopper has impressed since joining from Benfica in a €40m deal.

Fortunately, Ederson suffered no broken bones in the clash with Mane but is considered a doubt for the midweek Champions League opener against Feyenoord.

Some serious stitch work took place on Saturday afternoon.

