In the final stages of the transfer window, the future of England international Raheem Sterling looked fairly uncertain.

With Manchester City desperate to land Arsenal star Alexis Sanchez, there was talk of the former Liverpool man being included in a deal for the Chilean.

But, due to the fact that the Gunners could not acquire a replacement in time, Arsene Wenger held onto his star man and Sterling remained in Manchester.

The flying winger has been a bit hit and miss during his time at the Etihad but has begun the season in pretty impressive form, scoring twice in three matches.

However, he was recently suspended for City's 5-0 victory over Liverpool on Saturday due to picking up a late red card in the 2-1 win over Bournemouth before the international break.

One of the stars for Pep Guardiola in the impressive victory was German international Leroy Sane, who came off the bench to score two brilliant goals in the second half.

The former Schalke winger enjoyed a brilliant breakthrough campaign last season following his £40m move but has found first-team opportunities to come by this time around.

The likes of Gabriel Jesus, Bernardo Silva and, of course, Sterling have meant Sane has been warming the bench more regularly.

The German's biggest competitor for a place in the starting 11 is probably the latter and on his latest Instagram story, Sterling has added to their friendly rivalry with some brutal trolling of his colleague.

Sane is famed for having a pretty dreadful back tattoo and the Englishman simply could not resist making a joke about it.

SAVAGE STERLING

Brutal stuff from Sterling but in a way, Sane does deserve some serious abuse about the ink monstrosity on his back.

City's next competitive fixture see's them take on Dutch side Feyenoord in Rotterdam on Wednesday evening as Guardiola looks to make a big statement in the Champions League.

The Citizens then make the trip to high-flying Watford when the Premier League returns on the weekend.

The games are coming thick and fast, so expect both Sterling and Sane to have a major involvement in the coming weeks.

