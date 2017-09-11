Check out The Winning Formula - a GIVEMESPORT series investigating the role and impact of data analysis in sport HERE: http://www.givemesport.com/the-winning-formula

How Jurgen Klopp reacted when a Manchester City fan accused Sadio Mane of diving

The fallout from Sadio Mane’s red card challenge on Ederson on Saturday has continued after it was revealed today that Liverpool have chosen to appeal the Senegalese’s three-match ban.

According to the Liverpool Echo, the Reds are not contesting the red card but the length of Mane’s ban.

Liverpool feel that three games is too harsh and an independent regulatory commission will hear their case on Tuesday.

The collision between Mane and Ederson came in the 37th minute of Saturday’s clash at the Etihad Stadium. Liverpool were 1-0 down when Mane, attempting to reach for the ball with his foot high, met the side of the Brazilian’s face.

Ederson had to be replaced and a recent photo shows a nasty gash on his face.

Mane, clearly left distraught by the incident, responded by penning a classy message to the Man City goalkeeper on Instagram.

“I hope and wish Ederson a quick recovery,” Mane wrote. “I am so sorry he was hurt during our accidental collision on the pitch and am sorry for him that he could not complete the match because of it. I pray he heals fast and is back playing very soon because he is highest quality player.🙏☝️”.

Pep Guardiola said after the 5-0 win that Ederson could miss Man City’s next match, which would mean Claudio Bravo playing in Wednesday’s trip to Feyenoord in the Champions League.

It was an entirely frustrating afternoon for Guardiola’s counterpart, Jurgen Klopp, who suffered a humiliating defeat and watched one of his best players receive a straight red card.

Man City fan thought Mane dived - Klopp reacted

Moments before his sending off, Mane showed the threat he poses by winning a free-kick in a good position outside City’s area.

The 25-year-old had John Stones backtracking before Fernandinho decided to clip Mane’s heel. That’s often the easiest way to stop the speedy forward.

Yet one Man City fan in the stands thought Mane had dived, and let Klopp know about it.

According to Joe Prince-Wright of NBC Sports, the supporter made a diving gesture to the Liverpool manager, who responded in brilliant style.

Klopp took off his glasses and offered them to the fan. Hilarious.

It’s a shame there’s no video of the incident because we’re sure it would make for excellent viewing. You can, however, watch Mane's alleged dive at the 2:10 mark in THIS video.

Liverpool were still in the match at this point. Sergio Aguero had just given the hosts the lead but the Reds still looked capable of scoring.

But their challenge, unsurprisingly, faltered after Mane’s red.

Did Sadio Mane deserve to be shown a red card? Let us know in the comments section below!

