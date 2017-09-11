Brock Lesnar is, arguably, the most dominant WWE title holder of all time.

After a successful high school and college wrestling career, where he was crowned an NCAA Division I Heavyweight champ, Lesnar was scouted by WWE and signed to a contract that would send him to the promotion's then-developmental territory of Ohio Valley Wrestling (OVW). After two years of training and learning the ropes of the business, Lesnar made his main roster debut and was immediately thrust into the WWE Championship picture. Then dubbed as "The Next Big Thing," Lesnar would go on to defeat The Rock at SummerSlam to win his first ever WWE Championship.

Following a few more years with the company, the competitive side of Lesnar could've hold within and he decided to depart from the professional wrestling world before attempting a career in the National Football League (NFL). He signed with his hometown Minnesota Vikings and made it to the final round of roster cuts before getting cut just before the start of the regular season.

Lesnar then began a career in mixed martial arts (MMA) where he quickly rose to the top of the UFC when he won the promotion's heavyweight championship. After suffering back-to-back losses to the likes of Cain Velasquez and Alistair Overeem, however, Lesnar decided to return to the professional wrestling world and began working for New Japan Pro Wrestling (NJPW) briefly, before returning to WWE.

Since then Lesnar has been a dominant force in the WWE, becoming the first man to defeat The Undertaker in WrestleMania competition as well as capturing the WWE Universal Championship from former WCW Champ Goldberg at WrestleMania 33 this past April. Lesnar still holds the title today and is preparing to defend it against Braun Strowman at the No Mercy pay-per-view (PPV).

His former opponent, Samoa Joe, who he met at the Great Balls Of Fire PPV as well as SummerSlam in a Fatal Four-Way main event, recently did an interview with USA Today's "For The Win" to talk about Lesnar's part-time status in the midst of his Universal Title reign.

Joe went on to make an interesting comparison between Lesnar and WWE Hall Of Famer Hulk Hogan:

“You go to the Hulk Hogan era reigns, and I definitely didn’t see him on TV every week,” Joe said. “There is a mystique to him not being on TV that much. When he does make appearances, it’s usually for purposeful reasons. That’s been the big theme for Brock.

“You hear he’s not here, but if you look back at the shows, he’s here when it counts and when I need to get my hands on him. As long as that still happens, I’m good with that.”

