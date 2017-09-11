AJ Styles reveals what he had to change when he signed with WWE

When it comes to the world of professional wrestling, former WWE Champion AJ Styles has seen it all.

"The Phenomenal One" has competed all around the world for various different promotions such as New Japan Pro Wrestling (NJPW), Ring Of Honor (ROH), Global Force Wrestling (GFW) (formerly known as TNA or Impact Wrestling), and of course WWE. Back in 2016 Styles made his WWE debut when he was a surprise entrant in the Royal Rumble match. Although he didn't win the match, the WWE Universe was excited to finally see one of the greatest professional wrestlers on the planet finally get his shot in the big leagues.

Styles was immediately put into his first major storyline with former WWE World Heavyweight Champion Chris Jericho. The pair formed a tag team for a brief period of time which they called "Y2AJ" before Jericho betrayed Styles on an episode of Monday Night RAW.

This led to a one-on-one match between the two at WrestleMania 32, which Styles would lose. Despite the loss, Styles went on to defeat Dean Ambrose for the WWE Championship before engaging in an epic rivalry with John Cena that saw him drop the title to "The Leader Of The Cenation" at this past January's Royal Rumble.

After a great program with SmackDown Live Commissioner Shane McMahon, which led to a Styles victory over "Shane O'Mac" at WrestleMania 33, Styles began chasing the United States Championship in a great rivalry with Kevin Owens. The pair exchanged the title back-and-forth for a while before Styles ended the rivalry with a win over Owens on SmackDown Live to retain the United States Title.

Styles is currently scheduled to defend his United States Championship against Tye Dillinger on tomorrow's (Tues. September 12, 2017) episode of SmackDown Live. Recently, the United States Champ did an interview with The Hindustan Times to talk about his run with WWE.

WWE is extremely different from any other promotion in the world, so Styles explained the one thing he needed to work on when he arrived to the big time:

"I never changed my style with respect to how my wrestle. The only difference was that WWE has a lot more cameras facing you than the independent circuit, but I think that was just a learning curve that you need to go through and it has really helped me."

What are your thoughts on Styles saying he had to adjust to the multiple camera angles in the WWE when he's going to work inside the ring? Have YOUR say in the comments section below, and the fourth episode of GiveMeSport’s WWE podcast is here!

