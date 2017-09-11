The Miz has had one of the most interesting rises in WWE history, given that he started off as a reality TV star.

Miz was a star on MTV's Real World/Road Rules Challenge back in 2001 and made appearances on multiple future seasons after that before beginning his professional wrestling training. He began his training in 2003 before joining the Ultimate Pro Wrestling (UPW) promotion. He was shortly scooped up by WWE and cast in the company's fourth season of Tough Enough. After being sent to Deep South Wrestling (DSW) and Ohio Valley Wrestling (OVW) to polish up his skills, Miz made his main roster debut in June of 2006.

Since then, he has silently become one of the most accomplished Superstars on the WWE roster. Miz has won one WWE Championship, two United States Championships, six Tag Team Championships, a 2010 Money In The Bank winner, and a seven time Intercontinental Title winner - which he currently holds.

Article continues below

Miz, alongside his wife Maryse and The Miztourage (Curtis Axel and Bo Dallas), is currently on Monday Night RAW and reigns as the Intercontinental Champion, as he comes off of a successful title defense against former RAW Tag Team Champ Jeff Hardy.

For the past few weeks, however, WWE has been teasing quite an interesting feud between The Miz and Jason Jordan, who according to a report from Cageside Seats, could be the next challenger for the Intercontinental Title.

Article continues below

Jordan has been receiving a bit of a push on RAW as of late, after being revealed as the storyline illegitimate son of Monday Night RAW General Manager Kurt Angle. For the past few weeks Jordan has been receiving some great opportunities inside the ring, challenging himself against the likes of Finn Balor and John Cena.

Despite being unsuccessful in both matches, he more than held his own in each of the bouts, but is having a bit of trouble getting the WWE Universe behind him. Jordan's next big opportunity could come in the form of a title shot against Miz, as the pair have squabbled inside the ring before after Jordan got into an exchange with Miz and the Miztourage during a Miz TV segment.

What are your thoughts on Jason Jordan possibly challenging The Miz for the Intercontinental Championship in the near future? Is this a feud you'd be interested in? Have YOUR say in the comments section below, and the fourth episode of GiveMeSport’s WWE podcast is here!

Check it out via this link: https://soundcloud.com/user-818579649/gms-wwe-podcast-money-in-the-bank-fallout

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms