Reason WWE is booking Kevin Owens vs. Shane McMahon for HIAC main event revealed [Sportskeeda]

WWE

Kevin Owens and Shane McMahon.

Why WWE is booking Kevin Owens vs. Shane McMahon for Hell In A Cell

WWE's Hell In A Cell pay-per-view (PPV) next month looks to be receiving a pretty big main event.

For weeks now on WWE TV, SmackDown Live Commissioner Shane McMahon and former United States Champion Kevin Owens have been bumping heads on Tuesday nights. Special Guest Referee stipulations have been added to a few of Owens and AJ Styles' United States Title bouts, in which McMahon served as the referee on multiple occasions. Owens has felt that McMahon has screwed yet another legendary Canadian out of a title (referring to the Montreal Screwjob in which Vince McMahon screwed Bret Hart out of the WWE Title).

Physical confrontations have occurred between McMahon and Owens on SmackDown Live over the past few weeks, with Shane getting so heated at one point that he beat Owens down so bad that he threatened to sue WWE.

The 47-year-old McMahon still competes inside the ring on rare occasions, having competed inside a Hell In A Cell against The Undertaker at WrestleMania 32, a one-on-one match against AJ Styles at WrestleMania 33, and now it seems he is set for a Hell In A Cell main event match-up against Owens, per a report form Sportskeeda.

The report suggests that Vince McMahon considers his son a big attraction and gives him a lot of credit for the success of WrestleMania 32, where he did a high spot off the top of the steel structure. Things weren't looking good for WrestleMania financially, but after Shane was added to the card the event sold out its remaining 26,000 tickets.

That caused secondary market pricing to rise to an average of $301, which could have been a coincidence, however, Vince feels that it was due to the decision to bring his son back to WWE's "Grandest Stage Of Them All." When it was all said and done WWE made a profit of $29.4 million from the event.

Vince had a tremendous amount of confidence in Shane to draw big numbers, and it showed in the $1.5 million a year guaranteed contract he signed him to upon his WWE return. He is currently signed to a performer's contract and has no input on creative decisions. Shane simply performs as the SmackDown Live Commissioner and is contractually obligated to wrestle twice a year.

Shane's match against Owens will fulfill his in-ring obligations for the year, but the fact he'll be main eventing Hell In A Cell against Owens goes to show just exactly how much confidence Vince has in him as a big draw.

What are your thoughts on WWE booking Shane McMahon vs. Kevin Owens for the Hell In A Cell main event?

