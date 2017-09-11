Ric Flair's health scare seems to have come to an end, and after seeing a few photos he has posted on social media afterwards, "The Nature Boy" is looking great.

Flair is a professional wrestling icon, having been in the industry since 1972 when he began working for the American Wrestling Association (AWA). He also did work for decades in Japan before landing a gig with Jim Crockett promotions, which would later evolve into World Championship Wrestling (WCW). He would reign as the NWA World Heavyweight Champion as a member of The Four Horseman, which remains to this day one of the greatest factions in professional wrestling history.

In 1991 Flair began working for the WWE where he did work with the likes of fellow legends such as Mr. Perfect, "Rowdy" Roddy Piper, Hulk Hogan, Randy Savage, and many more. His contract expired in 1993 and he decided to return to WCW.

Flair remained loyal to WCW up until the promotion's very end in 2001 when they were bought out by WWE's Vince McMahon, who essentially finished off his competition by purchasing them and locking the promotion away. For years WCW was actually beating out WWE in the ratings war, known better by fans as The Monday Night Wars, before ratings began to drop down after some poor creative decisions.

After WCW was purchased by WWE, many WCW talents were brought over to the WWE in order to strengthen their roster and keep some of wrestling fans' favorite personalities alive - and Flair was one of them. "The Nature Boy" had a brief storyline as a co-owner of WWE but lost that out to Vince McMahon in a match on RAW after interference from Brock Lesnar.

He continued his wrestling career for WWE for a few years before being retired by Shawn Michaels in a retirement match at WrestleMania 24. Flair now makes various appearances on WWE TV, mostly alongside his daughter and current WWE Superstar Charlotte Flair.

This past August, however, Flair was hospitalized for emergency surgery and was in critical condition for quite some time. Things weren't looking good for the two time Hall Of Famer for a while, but Flair powered through and now seems to have recovered nicely. He recently took to Twitter to post a pair of photos from the hospital in which he is looking great, claiming he's nearly ready to "Style And Profile" once again:

What are your thoughts on how Flair is looking in his newly released photos as he recovers from his recent health scare?

