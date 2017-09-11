Check out The Winning Formula - a GIVEMESPORT series investigating the role and impact of data analysis in sport HERE: http://www.givemesport.com/the-winning-formula

Boxing

Joshua.

Anthony Joshua responds to Stipe Miocic calling him out on Twitter

It doesn’t matter the form of the fight, Anthony Joshua is still confident that he will beat anyone up.

The British heavyweight boxer, the current IBF, WBA and IBO champion, recently said he will “smash up” the UFC fighters who have called him out, including Junior dos Santos.

"I would love to have a boxing match," the Brazilian told Combate in May. "Since I'm going to be the UFC heavyweight champion and there can be only one toughest man on the planet, I would like to fight Anthony Joshua.

“Champion against champion. It would be sensational."

Alistair Overeem also called Joshua out, writing on Instagram: “Why not... love to welcome @anthony_joshua in the UFC”.

Conor McGregor’s cross-sport bout against Floyd Mayweather has paved the way for a number of similar encounters in the future.

And it’s hardly surprising everyone wants a piece of Joshua, one of the brightest names in boxing today.

Miocic called Joshua out

American Stipe Miocic, the reigning UFC heavyweight champion, joined the growing number of mixed martial artists eager to face the London 2012 gold medalist, telling Joshua not to be “scared” last month.

Miocic tweeted: “Want a more exciting fight? The two best heavyweights in the world. @anthonyfjoshua let’s do this. Don’t be scared homie.

Joshua and Miocic have gone back and forth for the past few months and the boxer’s latest comeback is perfect.

Asked by Sport Bible what he thought of Miocic’s tweet, Joshua copied the phrase made popular by Conor McGregor, saying, with an accent: “Who the f*** is that guy?!”

Cleveland Cavaliers Victory Parade And Rally

Joshua: 'I'll smash up those UFC fighters'

Joshua, who admits he doesn’t know the finer details of mixed martial arts, delivered an ominous warning to any UFC star who want to challenge him.

“I’ll still smash up those UFC fighters if I wanted,” the 28-year-old recently told the Daily Star. “You can’t talk to me like that.

"I’m a fighter, you don’t just call people out recklessly.

"I'm not a UFC fighter – I can’t put you in a submission – but I know how to throw my legs, I know how to use my elbows and I know how to punch people.

"That’s my only disadvantage, the submissions. But I’ll throw it down, for sure."

Don’t be surprised if the rumours of Joshua facing Miocic, or another UFC fighter, intensify after his bout against Kubrat Pulev on October 28.

Boxing
Stipe Miocic
Floyd Mayweather
Manny Pacquiao

