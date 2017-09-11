Check out The Winning Formula - a GIVEMESPORT series investigating the role and impact of data analysis in sport HERE: http://www.givemesport.com/the-winning-formula

WWE

Conor McGregor and Chris Jericho.

Chris Jericho on why Conor McGregor might not come to WWE

The WWE would welcome UFC lightweight champion Conor McGregor into the industry with open arms, but former WWE Champion Chris Jericho doesn't think the Irishman going to the professional wrestling world is set in stone.

"The Notorious One" has built up his name in the world of mixed martial arts (MMA) by not only knocking out the majority of his opponents inside the cage, but by his unrivaled ability to shut his opponents down on the microphone as well. McGregor is considered to be the best trash talker in the UFC today, and makes a solid case for being one of the best of all time. Due to this, many feel he'd be a natural fit in the WWE due to the pure charisma that oozes out of the Irish MMA phenom.

McGregor has mentioned the WWE before by insulting nearly everyone on the roster, with the exception of Vince McMahon and Triple H who he expressed admiration for, dubbing them kings in their respective fields.

WWE Superstar Chris Jericho has been very vocal about McGregor coming over to WWE as of late, claiming that he believes "Mystic Mac" would be a great fit if he wanted to give it a shot. TMZ recently caught up with "Y2J" to get more of his thoughts on the matter, and the former United States champ explained why he believes McGregor's WWE future could be in doubt (quotes via Wrestling Inc.):

"It's an easy thing to imagine, I would say," Jericho said. "I don't think he's gonna join in two years, not now with all the money he made. But it could happen at some point. He's got the personality for it, that's for sure."

"It depends on how much money he can generate, which I think would be a lot," Jericho said. "He just made $100 million, so he's not coming in for peanuts, right?"

"It's wrestling, so it could be against anybody as long as the story is good," Jericho said. "It's all show business."

What are your thoughts on Jericho's comments regarding why McGregor might not come to WWE the way fans would like him to? Do you think he'd be a good fit for the industry? Have YOUR say in the comments section below, and the fourth episode of GiveMeSport’s WWE podcast is here!

John Cena
WWE

