The feud between The Undertaker and Diamond Dallas Page during the WWE's invasion angle was one of the most controversial storylines in WWE history.

Page was one of the few Superstars that made their way to WWE shortly after World Championship Wrestling (WCW) was purchased by Vince McMahon, sparking the beginning of the 'Invasion' angle in which it was said that Shane and Stephanie McMahon, who bought WCW and ECW in the storyline, would invade the WWE in attempt to overthrow their father. Diamond Dallas Page was set for a big WWE push as he was put into a storyline with The Undertaker, but that feud didn't go over too well with fans.

Taker's wife was being stalked by Page, who would video tape her while she was alone and follow her around creepily. Fans found the angle a little too weird and rumors began to circle about that The Undertaker is responsible for Page's push being halted as the storyline was slowly eliminated.

Today, Page is a WWE Hall Of Famer and was recently inducted this past year and continues to help the business out with his DDP Yoga program. The program has helped the careers of various WWE legends and even current WWE Superstars.

Page recently did an interview with The Irish Sun to talk about his history with The Undertaker, and clear up the rumors that the pair have beef with one another. "DDP" admitted that the heat between he and Taker was solely in storyline form and claimed they actually got along well outside the ring (quotes via Wrestling Inc.):

"I never had any real heat with 'Taker," Page said. "It wasn't like we didn't like each other. But our styles didn't really mix. I knew Mark from WCW before he was ever 'Taker. And I always liked him."

WWE decided to put Page, who was one of the biggest babyfaces in WCW at the time, as a all-out heel against The Undertaker, to send a message to the professional wrestling world - that they won the Monday Night Wars:

"They wanted to send a message. People always say, 'Winners write the history,'" Page explained. "It didn't matter if it was me or someone else from WCW facing 'Taker, we were going to get beat down – because they wanted to say, 'Hey, we won the war.'"

Page went on to explain that he and Taker are actually great friends today, and detailed a conversation he recently had with "The Deadman":

"Today Taker and I are tight," he said. "He came up to me after he saw The Resurrection of Jake the Snake and said, 'Dude, what you're doing for the business and people in general is super special.'"

