Bray Wyatt on who influenced his character

Bray Wyatt has one of the most unique characters the WWE has ever seen, leaving many to wonder where he drew the inspiration for such a complex creation.

"The Eater Of Worlds" has had a variety of high-profile feuds in his young WWE career, having competed against the calibre opponents of both John Cena and The Undertaker on the WrestleMania stage. Despite being unsuccessful in both of those match-ups, Wyatt more then held his own on the microphone and in the mental warfare aspect of the game on WWE TV, something he has been able to master thus far in his career.

The former Wyatt Family leader has held the WWE Tag Team Champion alongside Luke Harper and Randy Orton, as well as the WWE Championship which he won in the Elimination Chamber. His title reign as World Champion was short lived, however, as he was defeated by Randy Orton at WrestleMania for the title before Wyatt was sent off to RAW.

While many believe Wyatt has been underutilized as of late in his WWE career, he is currently in the midst of a feud with fan favorite Finn Balor following the pair's clash at SummerSlam last month. Wyatt recently did an interview with The Miami Herald the promote the kickoff of WWE 2K18 to talk about a variety of professional wrestling topics.

During the interview, Wyatt explained how future WWE Hall Of Famer The Undertaker had an influence on him (quotes via EWrestlingNews):

“There are times where fans don’t understand that change is inevitable or that changes are done too fast. They say, ‘We like the way you used to be.’ Or they say, ‘We liked what you did then.’

"You can’t stay the same. As you mature as an adult, you find out you have to keep changing in this business. It’s something The Undertaker laid on me.”

Wyatt then dove into the question of how he drew inspiration for the complex character he interprets on WWE TV:

“There is this show about a cult with the Monopoly masks. I’ve been studying it. Then there is Robert De Niro, ‘Red State.’ There are so many things I’ve taken from over the years. All over the place. You find inspiration everywhere.

"The best inspiration is the people you grew up with. Nobody else knows about you than when you were just regular, everyday people. That’s where most of it comes from.”

What are your thoughts on Wyatt's explanation as to who inspired his mysterious character in the WWE? Have YOUR say in the comments section below, and the fourth episode of GiveMeSport’s WWE podcast is here!

