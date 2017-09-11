In a footballing weekend that was full of goals in the Premier League, one particularly incident has dominated the the headlines.

Manchester City destroyed Liverpool 5-0 at the Etihad in Saturday's early kick-off, with the fixture's decisive moment coming courtesy of a hugely controversial moment involving Sadio Mane and Ederson.

The Premier League Player of the Month was put through on goal by Joel Matip and City's Brazilian goalkeeper came charging out of his box to try and defuse the situation.

Mane's boot then caught Pep Guardiola's summer signing in the face at full speed, leading to a pretty nasty injury for the former Benfica man.

The Senegalese international was then brandished a red card despite the fact that he obviously had eyes for the ball and did not want to harm his opponent.

The decision has sparked endless debate over the rules and whether the decision from Jon Moss was indeed the correct one.

One man who was against the decision was Sky Sports commentator Gary Neville, who believed the incident deserved only a caution.

Well, on the Monday Night Football, West Ham's Winston Reid unintentionally caught Huddersfield's Steven Mounie in the head during a tussle, but was not even punished.

At half-time, Neville took to Twitter to post a hilarious reaction.

NEVILLE'S HILARIOUS TWEETS

Classic stuff from the Manchester United legend. Liverpool fans also made themselves vocal on the social media platform, stating that Reid should have been treated in the same manner as Mane.

FANS REACT

The Liverpool star was quick to apologise for his actions, putting a very touching message on his official Instagram account which read: "I hope and wish Ederson a quick recovery.

"I am so sorry he was hurt during our accidental collision on the pitch and am sorry for him that he could not complete the match because of it. I pray he heals fast and is back playing very soon because he is highest quality player.🙏☝️"

Mane is likely to receive a three-match ban for his actions, however, Liverpool have opted to appeal the decision as they feel a one or two-game suspension is more deserved. Make of that what you will.

