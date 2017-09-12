One of the biggest names in the history of NXT is preparing to appear on the main roster as former NXT Women's Champion Asuka has relinquished her title.

Contrary to her catchphrase in NXT, the WWE universe are certainly ready for Asuka - although they may be kept waiting for some time.

Highly anticipated debut

Fans have been wanting to see Asuka arrive on the main roster to take on the likes of Charlotte, Sasha Banks and Bayley.

Her debut may have to wait, but recent backstage rumours have suggested that the Empress of Tomorrow will not be making a surprise appearance.

A report published by RingsideNews on Monday claimed that Asuka's debut will be promoted weeks in advance.

the rumours claimed that Asuka's main roster debut will be promoted through a WWE Network collection of her best matches expected to be released in October.

Likely meaning that her main roster debut will take place at about the same time, october could be a big month for Monday night RAW.

PWInsider recently confirmed that Asuka will be appearing on RAW when she does debut, meaning she will have the chance to take on current superstars like Bayley and Sasha Banks.

Asuka certainly won't be appearing in WWE ahead of No Mercy in two weeks and if she is to appear in October, it will be interesting to see if she arrives ahead of the TLC RAW exclusive show.

Asuka is currently travelling to Japan to take part in the Smackdown Live events later this week - although she will not be involved in a wrestling capacity.

Fans may be waiting for Asuka to debut, but in the meantime, the RAW Women's division is gearing up for a fatal 4-way title match at No Mercy.

A big match coming up

No Mercy is less than two weeks away and the RAW Women's Championship will be on the line in a fatal 4-way match which will bring together four of the brand's top female talent.

The Champion Alexa Bliss will take on Nia Jax, Sasha Banks and Emma as she looks to continue her title reign.

Many expect the match to help continue the feud between Jax and Bliss meaning that one of the two will likely leave with the title.

