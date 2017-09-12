Check out The Winning Formula - a GIVEMESPORT series investigating the role and impact of data analysis in sport HERE: http://www.givemesport.com/the-winning-formula

WWE

Asuka's debut is imminent (©Twitter @wrestlingsheet).

Backstage update on Asuka's main roster debut

Published Add your comment

Football News
24/7

One of the biggest names in the history of NXT is preparing to appear on the main roster as former NXT Women's Champion Asuka has relinquished her title.

Contrary to her catchphrase in NXT, the WWE universe are certainly ready for Asuka - although they may be kept waiting for some time.

Highly anticipated debut

Fans have been wanting to see Asuka arrive on the main roster to take on the likes of Charlotte, Sasha Banks and Bayley.

JOIN THE DEBATE

Who should Asuka face when she debuts on the main roster? Join the debate by becoming a GMS writer HERE: http://gms.to/haveyoursay1

Article continues below

Her debut may have to wait, but recent backstage rumours have suggested that the Empress of Tomorrow will not be making a surprise appearance.

A report published by RingsideNews on Monday claimed that Asuka's debut will be promoted weeks in advance.

Article continues below

Trending Stories

Watch: Bengals fans give brutal treatment to Andy Dalton after Ravens loss

Watch: Bengals fans give brutal treatment to Andy Dalton after Ravens loss

Watch: Eagles' Ronald Darby picks up gruesome injury - but has surprising return timetable [Rapoport]

Watch: Eagles' Ronald Darby picks up gruesome injury - but has surprising return timetable [Rapoport]

AJ Styles reveals what he had to change when he signed with WWE

AJ Styles reveals what he had to change when he signed with WWE

Reason WWE is booking Kevin Owens vs. Shane McMahon for HIAC main event revealed [Sportskeeda]

Reason WWE is booking Kevin Owens vs. Shane McMahon for HIAC main event revealed [Sportskeeda]

The shock footballer who was the best rated player on FIFA 07

The shock footballer who was the best rated player on FIFA 07

Jose Mourinho reveals why it’s hard for English clubs to win Champions League

Jose Mourinho reveals why it’s hard for English clubs to win Champions League

the rumours claimed that Asuka's main roster debut will be promoted through a WWE Network collection of her best matches expected to be released in October.

Likely meaning that her main roster debut will take place at about the same time, october could be a big month for Monday night RAW.

PWInsider recently confirmed that Asuka will be appearing on RAW when she does debut, meaning she will have the chance to take on current superstars like Bayley and Sasha Banks.

Asuka certainly won't be appearing in WWE ahead of No Mercy in two weeks and if she is to appear in October, it will be interesting to see if she arrives ahead of the TLC RAW exclusive show.

Asuka is currently travelling to Japan to take part in the Smackdown Live events later this week - although she will not be involved in a wrestling capacity.

Fans may be waiting for Asuka to debut, but in the meantime, the RAW Women's division is gearing up for a fatal 4-way title match at No Mercy.

A big match coming up

No Mercy is less than two weeks away and the RAW Women's Championship will be on the line in a fatal 4-way match which will bring together four of the brand's top female talent.

The Champion Alexa Bliss will take on Nia Jax, Sasha Banks and Emma as she looks to continue her title reign.

Many expect the match to help continue the feud between Jax and Bliss meaning that one of the two will likely leave with the title.

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms

Topics:
John Cena
WWE

Trending Stories

Watch: Bengals fans give brutal treatment to Andy Dalton after Ravens loss

Watch: Bengals fans give brutal treatment to Andy Dalton after Ravens loss

AJ Styles reveals what he had to change when he signed with WWE

AJ Styles reveals what he had to change when he signed with WWE

The shock footballer who was the best rated player on FIFA 07

The shock footballer who was the best rated player on FIFA 07

Jose Mourinho reveals why it’s hard for English clubs to win Champions League

Jose Mourinho reveals why it’s hard for English clubs to win Champions League

Graphic photo emerges revealing true extent of Ederson's facial injuries

Graphic photo emerges revealing true extent of Ederson's facial injuries

Article Comments

Read more

back to top

Report author of article

Please let us know if you believe this article is in violation of our editorial policy, please only report articles for one of the following reasons.

Report author

DISCLAIMER

This article has been written by a member of the GiveMeSport Writing Academy and does not represent the views of GiveMeSport.com or SportsNewMedia. The views and opinions expressed are solely that of the author credited at the top of this article. GiveMeSport.com and SportsNewMedia do not take any responsibility for the content of its contributors.

Want more content like this?

Like our GiveMeSport Facebook Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to Facebook, don't ask me again

Follow GiveMeSport on Twitter and you will get this directly to you.

Already Following, don't ask me again

Like our GiveMeSport - WWE Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to G+, don't ask me again