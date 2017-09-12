There are a whole host of international-class players in the Premier League - but how many truly world-class players are there currently in England’s top division?

Most of the world-class players. we can all agree, all currently plying their trade in La Liga and have been for some time now.

Lionel Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo, Luis Suarez, Gareth Bale, Sergio Ramos, Luka Modric, Sergio Busquets, Andres Iniesta, Antoine Griezmann… the list goes on and on.

David De Gea is certainly world class while you could argue that Sergio Aguero, David Silva, Kevin De Bruyne, Eden Hazard, Alexis Sanchez, Mesut Ozil and Paul Pogba - with possibly one or two others - fall into the same category.

You could also include Tottenham striker Harry Kane in that list, despite his bizarre inability to score league goals in the month of August.

The PL player Carragher would always pick first for his team

But which of all the Premier League players would Jamie Carragher pick first if he was a manager and money was no object?

Despite his love for Liverpool, he wouldn’t pick Sadio Mane, Mohamed Salah, Roberto Firmino or any of Jurgen Klopp’s men for that matter.

Perhaps unsurprisingly, the former Liverpool defender would select Tottenham’s prolific No. 10 ahead of anyone else.

Speaking on Monday Night Football, Carragher and experienced coach Sam Allardyce hailed the centre-forward, winner of the Premier League’s Golden Boot award in each of the last two seasons.

“When Harry Kane initially came on, because of where he came from - going on loan, not being straight on at Tottenham - you always felt is there something missing in his game, why have all these coaches not seen it at the start?” Carragher said.

“But he’s put that to bed - in fact, he’s in his third of fourth season now - 100 goals. What I’d say about Harry Kane is: he may not be the best player in the Premier League - he may not be far off, he’d be in the top bracket - but if I was a manager, or I wanted to pick one player from the Premier League in my team, I’d pick Harry Kane because I think he’s an absolute guarantee, every season, 25 goals over a four or five year period, he’d be getting another 100.

“He looks very strong mentally, he looks like the only thing he focuses on is football - he doesn’t get involved in any other nonsense.”

Allardyce is also a huge Kane fan

Allardyce then made the point that Kane is only 24 and can still improve further over the next couple of years.

He added that Kane loved Spurs, which is certainly true, although he believes the England international might be tempted to leave the club over the next couple of the seasons if they fail to win any silverware.

