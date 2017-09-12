The humble world champion Anthony Joshua had more alarming words for Kubrat Pulev this weekend, stating that if he doesn't KO any of his opponents in the 12 rounds, he deems himself a failure to boxing.

Unbeaten powerhouse Joshua revealed this at the initial press conference to his October 28 battle at the Principality Stadium, Cardiff - something any boxing fan would love to hear.

"Would it be a failure if I didn’t knock him out? Yes, it would. This is heavyweight boxing —you have to knock someone out," Joshua revealed.

AJ continues on to argue that in all divisions of boxing, especially heavyweight, the main aim is to entertain the paying customers, and the best way to do that is to finish any challenger within the distance, in style, which is just what Joshua aims to achieve with Pulev.

“When people say, ‘This guy is tough, he’s never been knocked out before’ and you put him away in three rounds, it adds value.”, added the former Olympian.

In addition to this, the Brit belittles his Bulgarian adversary further, by explaining that Pulev's first-rate boxing style won't aid him in doing damage to Joshua, who has the power to catch anyone at anytime.

"I always want to knock people out – that’s the cherry on top. Nobody comes to a ­boxing match to watch a 12-round fight where nobody gets hit."

IBF, WBA, and IBO titan Joshua references his last clash with Wladimir Klitschko to one that he should've ended earlier, and as a result of that learning curve, he will not be making the same mistake with challenger Kubrat Pulev.

"That’s what made it so exciting – people thought it was going 12 rounds and the next minute he’s been knocked down."

Former Olympian and the man whose name is on everyone's lips right now finishes by pointing out that nothing can be left to the judges scorecard.

As per the Ward vs Kovalev initial fight, judges see fights differently and a fighter can end up losing a fight he was winning.

"You can’t leave it to the judges – you have to make the decision yourself. This business is all about excitement, showing you are a force to be reckoned with and that your aura is intact."

Joshua has once again talked a very big game and up until this point has proved he can hang with the greatest, so the question is once again asked, will October 28 in front of 80,000 fans be another walk in the park for the top man of British boxing.

