There are now just a number of weeks left before the boxing world will gather round for another clash of the industry's stars.

Anthony Joshua is looking to protect his super heavyweight and IBF titles against Kubrat Pulev in Cardiff on October 28.

Since turning professional in 2013, following triumph at the London Olympics, Joshua became an IBF champion last year with victory against Charles Martin and a WBA title holder when he overcame Wladimir Klitscho at Wembley on April 29 of this year.

Still just four years into his professional career, Joshua is beginning to face some of his toughest fights yet, and trainer Rob McCracken is keen to work on mistakes made by Joshua in the fight back in April, where he was knocked down before an 11th round victory via technical knockout.

"Anthony is learning and developing constantly as a fighter," he said.

"It's about Pulev - his strengths, his weaknesses and trying to exploit them. Anthony is a quick learner - he knows the mistakes he made in the Klitschko fight."

Joshua stressed the importance of his super heavyweight title victory as a learning expe when questioned on what he took away from the match-up.

"I'm looking forward to expressing a different approach to my boxing skill.

"That was a new experience that I went through in my last fight [against Klitschko].

"Now I'll show what I learned from my last fight when I get the chance on October 28. It's about finesse, it's about out-classing your opponent. But if I need to go to war, then I'll go to war. But I could do it with ease, as well."

Joshua focused on the importance of versatility to overcoming Pulev's challenge, arguing: "It's about what type of fight the opponent brings to the table."

Joshua also recognised the importance of a possibly-defensive fight, saying that: "Sometimes you have to go to the trenches.

"That's something that can't be taught. That's part of your character. We showed that we've got that in abundance."

The 27-year-old is clearly ready to take on Pulev next month, and says he is taking each fight as it comes.

"We ain't ducking, we're firing back," Joshua said.

"We want to keep these belts and, to do that, you have to fight the good fighters. They are stepping stones. Each challenge that presents itself is another hurdle."

And, Joshua has fuelled the pre-fight excitement by claiming there was no issue with the creation of a formidable atmosphere in the run up to October 28.

"It's no problem to get energised," he said. "We haven't taken our foot off the gas since 2008 - it's been championship after championship. Here we go again."

The Brit certainly seems mentally-prepared to defend his IBF and WBA crowns next month, as he looks to improve his boxing style with every victory.

