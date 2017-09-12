Renato Sanches’s Swansea debut didn’t really go according to plan.

The Portuguese midfielder, who arrived from Bayern Munich in the summer, conceded possession of the football 23 times in 69 minutes as the Swans lost 1-0 to Newcastle United.

Seeing Sanches at the Liberty Stadium alongside Kyle Naughton and Tom Carroll was just bizarre.

This is a player who won the Golden Boy award last in 2016 and attracted interest from Bayern Munich and Manchester United before he decided to join the Bundesliga giants last year in a deal that could reach €80 million.

Yet the 20-year-old has failed to establish himself in Bayern’s team and it was decided that, in order to grant him some first-team action, he would be loaned out for the season.

It’s no surprise that Paul Clement was eager to snap him up but the Swansea manager may need to be patient with the Portugal international.

Redknapp: 'His confidence has been shattered'

Jamie Redknapp believes Sanches is suffering from a lack of confidence, and that looked to be the case on Sunday.

"I called him the signing of the window and I stand by it," Redknapp said on Sky Sports. "He is going to be a player but he was off it today.

"He did some little bits and pieces that were very good and the rest will come, he gave the ball away a few too many times.

"Paul Clement's biggest job with this kid is to build his confidence again. You can see his confidence has been shattered while he has been at Bayern Munich.

"He was one of the best young players in the world a couple of years ago but his confidence is now low."

Watch every touch of Sanches's debut

Videos have appeared showing each and every one of Sanches’ touches against Newcastle. They show how complacent he was.

Pardew doesn't think he should have started

Alan Pardew, also on punditry duty for Sky Sports, agreed with Redknapp and said that Clement shouldn't have included him in the starting line-up.

"One of the mistakes Clement made today which he would not have foreseen was the performance of Renato Sanches because he was really off the pace," Pardew added.

"That will probably be a decision he looks back on and thinks, 'Perhaps I should have left him out.'

"Swansea had a good performance last time [a 2-0 win against Crystal Palace] and it might have been better to stick him on the bench today and bring him on as an impact player. He took too many touches."

The talent is obvious. Sanches simply needs time to fit in.

