Man United fans are not happy with potential Roy Hodgson/Crystal Palace move

Frank de Boer was sacked as Crystal Palace manager on Monday with just four Premier League games under his belt.

The Eagles failed to pick up a single point or score a single goal during that time, but there were at least two instances where they had the chances to win the game and the players missed the chances.

Essentially, Palace asked De Boer to radically change their style of play on a shoe-string budget with a couple of youngsters in on-loan in addition to a Sam Allardyce comprised squad - what did they think was going to happen?

He obviously needed more time to truly make the changes, but Palace decided they needed someone with a big more top-flight experience and it seems former England manager Roy Hodgson is the man for the job.

However, it seems as if Manchester United fans aren't happy about the appointment.

The reason lies in the loan of promising talent Timothy Fosu-Mensah. Under De Boer, the Dutchman would have undoubtedly grown as a player this season, but United fans can't see that happening under Hodgson.

They probably have a point, too. Hodgson is far more likely to rely on experience than talented youngsters as he looks to get the club back on track.

Fosu-Mensh told the Daily Mail in late August that United boss Jose Mourinho is very hands on with his progress and he speaks with his real boss frequently.

"He's been texting but sometimes he rings," Fosu-Mensah said. "Sometimes it is the assistant too. It's definitely good to have that contact because I'm still under contract there.

Crystal Palace v Swansea City - Premier League

"He's told me to just keep focusing on my game. We spoke and both came to the agreement that this is the best move for my development. He's said that we should keep talking to each other."

The teenager knows it is important to be playing at this point in his career, but will he get the chances under Hodgson?

"It is important for me to get games now. I'm 19, almost 20. I need to keep playing and learn a lot, to keep improving."

