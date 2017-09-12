Since mid 2013, every boxer in the heavyweight division, and even a few UFC fighters, have signalled intent to bring Anthony Joshua back down to earth with a bang.

However, years down the line and 19 consecutive stoppages later, not even the greatest of his time Wladimir Klitschko could stop the Brit.

A new names has now entered the fold, and his name is Joseph Parker, who is also undefeated and the WBO heavyweight champion, who has recently started training in England ahead of his world title defence against brother of Tyson, Hughie Fury on September 24.

The Kiwi is looking to expand his brand in the UK and is hoping for a top level showing in Manchester in less than two weeks time.

After this, he is setting his ceiling high and aiming for the best in the division Anthony Joshua, who he strongly believes he is capable of putting to the canvas for a 10 count.

"I back myself with any heavyweight that I get in the ring with, so if I had the opportunity to fight him, I back myself to knock him out," Parker remarked.

"Strengths - power, comes forward. Weakness, maybe not too much movement, and I think if we do have a fight I can come up with a style that can approach the style that he brings."

Parker is currently training with former world champion David Haye, who has previously been calling out the same 6'6" giant for a showdown in 2018.

The difference being, Parker has something AJ is looking for to ensure his dominance, the possibility of unifying the division.

Before he looks to far ahead, though, Parker is expecting to deliver a powerful showing against the younger brother of Tyson Fury in the challenger's backyard.

"There are no excuses. I've put a lot of work into this training camp, my whole team has worked hard to get me to where I am today, and I feel like I need to put on a dominant performance."

At only 25 years of age, Joseph Parker has amassed an impressive CV, with a WBO heavyweight title to his name already, and an unbeaten resume of 23-0. Carrying on at this trajectory, should he beat Hughie at the end of the month, the sky is the limit for this proud champion.

On the other hand, calling out the most awe inspiring heavyweight that has been in the division for a long time, Parker may want to be careful what he wishes for.

