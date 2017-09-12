David Luiz was, let’s face it, a bit of a laughing stock amongst Premier League fans this time last year.

Very few people could understand why Antonio Conte brought the Brazilian defender back to Chelsea, two years after he left Stamford Bridge for Paris Saint-Germain.

“I would never have put those two together (Conte and Luiz). It feels a little bit strange,” Gary Neville told Sky Sports viewers 12 months ago. “If I was thinking of an analogy to describe it, I’d say probably me and Miss World.”

However, over the course of the 2016-17 season, the 30-year-old defender made all of his critics eat their words.

He was outstanding for Conte’s side, showing a level of maturity that was often missing during his first spell at the Bridge. Chelsea went on to win the Premier League title and Luiz was deservedly named in the 2016-17 Team of the Year.

Luiz's FIFA 17 card

Following his achievements, Luiz could have been forgiven for expecting an increase on his FIFA rating this year.

He was rated 84 in last year’s game, with 73 for pace, 64 for shooting, 73 for passing, 71 for dribbling, 82 for defending and 79 for physicality.

Luiz isn't happy with his FIFA 18 stats

The South American guessed he would be rated 86 on FIFA 18 - and he was bang on.

However, Luiz was left distinctly unimpressed by three of his stats in particular.

“This side I agree with,” Luiz said, pointing towards his dribbling (71), defending (84) and physicality (81).

“But this side I don’t,” he added, pointing towards his pace (70), shooting (64) and passing (74).

He has a point.

Luiz is no slouch, he’s excellent at striking the ball from distance - especially from set-pieces - while his passing ability is also under-appreciated. Just keep an eye on his passing the next time Chelsea are playing.

Luiz can't believe Kante has beaten him on one stat

When Rio Ferdinand told Luiz that N’Golo Kante has better shooting stats than him, the Chelsea star’s reaction was priceless.

“No” Luiz said, “This is impossible!”

Eden Hazard found it hilarious...

Sorry, David, but it’s true.

The indefatigable French midfielder, who rarely scores, has 66 for shooting on FIFA 18.

