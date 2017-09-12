David Haye's comeback and rebranding as a heavyweight back in 2015 came as a pleasant surprise to a division on the cusp of being special, with the likes of Anthony Joshua, Deontay Wilder, Tyson Fury, and Joseph Parker all starting to flourish.

However, the former world cruiserweight and heavyweight champion has struggled to really announce himself in the division, and hasn't set the world alight like I am sure he intended to.

A devastating TKO loss to Tony Bellew earlier in the year saw his stock fall further, and after a publicised split with the McGuigan camp, Haye's heavyweight career looked to have been all but dead.

However, in recent days, Haye has revealed that he will be back in the ring, and could be back before the end of the year.

"I will be back fighting in December. My foot is nice and healed and I've had reconstructive surgery on my Achilles tendon," Haye promised.

With a new elite level trainer in his corner in Ismael Salas, the trainer of talent such as Jorge Linares and Guillermo Rigondeaux, the 36-year old Brit looks raring to revive his much anticipated rebound.

"I am looking forward to getting back in the ring to show the world what I can do and that I can still produce the goods."

With time being against him, should he secure decisive victories in his fight in December and any potential rematch with the Bomber Tony Bellew, he will look for an all-British bout at the very top with Anthony Joshua, who he is convinced he would oust.

"AJ is not on my radar right now, but once I prove myself in December and am firing on all cylinders, I want the Joshua fight."

Continuing on, Haye acknowledges that everything would be up against him if he took on the current diamond of heavyweight boxing, but it is something that he thrives on.

"If I get in the ring with him, I will find a way to beat that giant, he is 10 years younger, three inches taller and three stone bigger and I love and relish that kind of challenge."

Strong remarks from the former poster boy of British heavyweight boxing, although he's done this before with the former eastern European behemoth Nikolai Valuev.

The contrast this time is that Haye wouldn't be fighting a static champion like Valuev, and it isn't 2009 anymore.

