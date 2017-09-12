Now that we're finally into fight week for Canelo vs Golovkin, tactics are the talk of the town, especially for the former, who everyone believes will have to use his boxing acumen to take out the Kazakhstan stalwart.

Not many will understand Canelo's situation at this point better than Floyd Mayweather, and so his advice for the Mexican could be crucial if he chooses to listen to the man that put an end to Canelo's unbeaten record.

The potential fight of the year candidate will look to bring two fighters with very opposing styles together, and as is commonly stated in boxing, styles make fights.

Mayweather believes that if Canelo is tactically superior and boxes smart against Golovkin, he can cause him trouble like he's never seen before.

In typical Mayweather fashion, he interrupted an interview that was going on with his dad, by saying: “He’s got to go to the body, Daddy.

“He can stop him if he goes to the body.”

Following on from this, Mayweather argues that the unbeaten world champion Golovkin has only truly been tested twice, with Kell Brook and Daniel Jacobs exposing a number of weaknesses that most thought didn't exist.

Mayweather Snr. believes that if Canelo can fire off his power punches to the body of GGG, then the 35-year-old could well be in serious trouble.

"It ain’t that Triple-G [Golovkin] is weak to the body, but if you go down there, you’ll find a lot of stuff you haven’t seen before."

Mayweather believes for all the hype surrounding GGG, he is far from invincible, and one thing Canelo is better than most at, is exploiting flaws in any fighter's game.

Just ask Amir Khan after Canelo shattered his jaw last year.

Canelo will more than likely already have his game plan mastered for this weekend's confrontation, however, a few wise words from a man who went 50 professional fights without losing a single one, may end up being the key component that Saul Alvarez needs to topple the untarnished Gennady Golovkin.

