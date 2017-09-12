Check out The Winning Formula - a GIVEMESPORT series investigating the role and impact of data analysis in sport HERE: http://www.givemesport.com/the-winning-formula

Football

Daniel Sturridge.

FIFA fans are stunned by one of Daniel Sturridge’s stats on FIFA 18

Published Add your comment

Football News
24/7

Although Daniel Sturridge hasn’t played regularly for Liverpool since the 2013-14 campaign, when he scored 24 goals in 33 appearances and almost won the Premier League title, he was still a beast on FIFA 17.

The England international, who turned 28 earlier this month, had an overall rating of 84 but some of his stats meant he was still a bit of a machine in the game.

Sturridge had 81 for dribbling, 83 for shooting and, most impressively, 89 for pace.

Article continues below

His acceleration was 88 while his sprint speed was 89. Once he’d found space in behind the opposition’s defence, that was it: game over.

FIFA users are always looking for attacking players with pace and Sturridge ticked all the boxes on FIFA 17. However, it will be a completely different story on FIFA 18.

Article continues below

Trending Stories

Watch: Marshawn Lynch marks NFL return by trucking over 300-pound opponent

Watch: Marshawn Lynch marks NFL return by trucking over 300-pound opponent

Major update regarding David Johnson's wrist injury during Cardinals vs Lions

Major update regarding David Johnson's wrist injury during Cardinals vs Lions

Watch: Brock Lesnar and Braun Strowman brawl on RAW

Watch: Brock Lesnar and Braun Strowman brawl on RAW

Miz and Maryse make huge announcement on RAW

Miz and Maryse make huge announcement on RAW

Gary Neville’s tweet after Mane's red card turned out to be absolutely spot on

Gary Neville’s tweet after Mane's red card turned out to be absolutely spot on

N'Golo Kante beats David Luiz on surprise FIFA 18 stat - Luiz reacts hilariously

N'Golo Kante beats David Luiz on surprise FIFA 18 stat - Luiz reacts hilariously

Meyler accidentally reveals Sturridge's FIFA 18 stats

You might already be aware that David Meyler, the Hull City and Republic of Ireland midfielder, does a bit of YouTubing on the side and loves his FIFA.

p1bpql36f490vo7e1lpvf445l79.jpg

The 28-year-old attended an event on Monday where he got to try out the latest version of EA Sports’ hugely popular video game franchise - and afterwards he uploaded his latest vlog.

The 12-minute video shows Meyler opening various packs and one of them, eagle-eyed viewers noticed, featured the aforementioned Sturridge.

Skip to 8:41 in the video...

Nobody can believe Sturridge's FIFA 18 stats

But when they looked closely to view his stats, they were left stunned.

It turns out that his pace rating has dropped a massive 13 points from 89 down to 76.

That is an almost unprecedented drop between consecutive versions of FIFA and nobody can quite believe it…

Sturridge’s overall rating has also dropped to 82 while his shooting, dribbling and physicality stats have also decreased.

And here's the full view of his FIFA 18 card from Reddit...

p1bpqmnaoooq7bu293rec1e729.jpg

Will Sturridge be converting to PES this year?

It wouldn’t surprise us if Sturridge converts to Pro Evolution Soccer this year.

FBL-ENG-EUR-C1-LIVERPOOL-HOFFENHEIM

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms

Topics:
Football
Liverpool

Trending Stories

Watch: Marshawn Lynch marks NFL return by trucking over 300-pound opponent

Watch: Marshawn Lynch marks NFL return by trucking over 300-pound opponent

Watch: Brock Lesnar and Braun Strowman brawl on RAW

Watch: Brock Lesnar and Braun Strowman brawl on RAW

Gary Neville’s tweet after Mane's red card turned out to be absolutely spot on

Gary Neville’s tweet after Mane's red card turned out to be absolutely spot on

N'Golo Kante beats David Luiz on surprise FIFA 18 stat - Luiz reacts hilariously

N'Golo Kante beats David Luiz on surprise FIFA 18 stat - Luiz reacts hilariously

Wayne Rooney’s FIFA 18 stats show his sad decline is finally complete

Wayne Rooney’s FIFA 18 stats show his sad decline is finally complete

Article Comments

Read more

back to top

Report author of article

Please let us know if you believe this article is in violation of our editorial policy, please only report articles for one of the following reasons.

Report author

DISCLAIMER

This article has been written by a member of the GiveMeSport Writing Academy and does not represent the views of GiveMeSport.com or SportsNewMedia. The views and opinions expressed are solely that of the author credited at the top of this article. GiveMeSport.com and SportsNewMedia do not take any responsibility for the content of its contributors.

Want more content like this?

Like our GiveMeSport Facebook Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to Facebook, don't ask me again

Follow GiveMeSport on Twitter and you will get this directly to you.

Already Following, don't ask me again

Like our GiveMeSport Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to G+, don't ask me again