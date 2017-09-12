Although Daniel Sturridge hasn’t played regularly for Liverpool since the 2013-14 campaign, when he scored 24 goals in 33 appearances and almost won the Premier League title, he was still a beast on FIFA 17.

The England international, who turned 28 earlier this month, had an overall rating of 84 but some of his stats meant he was still a bit of a machine in the game.

Sturridge had 81 for dribbling, 83 for shooting and, most impressively, 89 for pace.

His acceleration was 88 while his sprint speed was 89. Once he’d found space in behind the opposition’s defence, that was it: game over.

FIFA users are always looking for attacking players with pace and Sturridge ticked all the boxes on FIFA 17. However, it will be a completely different story on FIFA 18.

Meyler accidentally reveals Sturridge's FIFA 18 stats

You might already be aware that David Meyler, the Hull City and Republic of Ireland midfielder, does a bit of YouTubing on the side and loves his FIFA.

The 28-year-old attended an event on Monday where he got to try out the latest version of EA Sports’ hugely popular video game franchise - and afterwards he uploaded his latest vlog.

The 12-minute video shows Meyler opening various packs and one of them, eagle-eyed viewers noticed, featured the aforementioned Sturridge.

Skip to 8:41 in the video...

Nobody can believe Sturridge's FIFA 18 stats

But when they looked closely to view his stats, they were left stunned.

It turns out that his pace rating has dropped a massive 13 points from 89 down to 76.

That is an almost unprecedented drop between consecutive versions of FIFA and nobody can quite believe it…

Sturridge’s overall rating has also dropped to 82 while his shooting, dribbling and physicality stats have also decreased.

And here's the full view of his FIFA 18 card from Reddit...

Will Sturridge be converting to PES this year?

It wouldn’t surprise us if Sturridge converts to Pro Evolution Soccer this year.

