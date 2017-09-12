Anthony Joshua says he would like to one day end his career with a boxing fight in Africa against Wladimir Klitschko.

27-year-old Joshua silenced any doubts about his abilities on April 29, when he knocked out the Ukrainian in the 11th round.

For a while, it looked like fans' prayers would be answered: the pair were set for a rematch.

Then, on August 3, Klitschko announced his retirement.

But, fans might one day get to see these two go head-to-head one last time.

The undefeated WBA, IBF, and IBO heavyweight champ spoke candidly in an interview last Friday. He revealed the way he would most like to retire is to have a rematch against Klitschko in Africa in 10 years time.

"Fight in Africa. Sometime in my career that would be good. Even if it was an exhibition match against Klitschko in ten years. Something like that would be class," he admitted.

"People set records and people set trends for them to be followed, and I think it would be great because Mohamad Ali did it and it's just like an honour of one of the great champions that we had."

Olympian AJ is set to face 36-year-old Kubrat Pulev in Cardiff on October 28. The Bulgarian heavyweight has one loss in his career - Klitschko knocked him out in the fifth round of their 2014 bout.

Joshua, now the unified champion, had a lot to say about his own win over Klitschko in the run up to the Pulev fight.

Speaking to the Daily Star, Joshua became reflective about the significance of the fight for himself and the world of boxing.

"It's one of those fights that when I look back in the future, and its reflection time, I'll appreciate that fight a lot more.

"The great thing about that fight is it's what boxing needed. There's a lot of like flash and flamboyant behaviour in the sport of boxing, and sometimes people don't back it up because you can't fight with money in your pocket. You can only fight with heart. And that fight expressed everything."

