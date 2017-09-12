Wayne Rooney’s FIFA 18 stats show his sad decline is finally complete

FIFA 18 is the first version of EA Sports’ popular video game franchise since the 2004 edition that Wayne Rooney isn’t a Manchester United player.

The former England international is back at his boyhood club, Everton, after re-signing for the Toffees earlier this summer.

But what are his stats like on the latest version of FIFA?

FIFA 17 saw Rooney’s overall rating drop to 84, down two points from 86 on FIFA 16.

His highest-ever rating was back on FIFA 12, released in September 2011, when he adorned the front cover alongside Arsenal’s Jack Wilshere and was one of the best players on the game with an overall rating of 90.

Rooney's decline is reflected by his FIFA 18 card

Sadly, Rooney’s best days are now behind him and his FIFA 18 stats reflect his dramatic decline.

The 31-year-old’s overall rating is down three to 81 - a pretty steep drop - while all six of his main stats have also been decreased.

Rooney's FIFA 17 card

Here’s how his FIFA 17 card looked…

Although he was a little on the slow side with a pace rating of 71, he still boasted some impressive attributes including his shooting (84), passing (81) and physicality (86).

Rooney's FIFA 18 card

And here’s how his FIFA 18 card looks…

His pace is now 68 - again, this is probably about right - while his shooting and passing stats have been decreased to 81 and 80, respectively.

His dribbling is now rated 76, his defending 52 and even his physicality has been reduced to 81.

Man Utd fans must be glad he's at Everton

Man Utd fans who play FIFA will be relieved their club’s all-time leading goalscoring is at Everton and away from Old Trafford after seeing these stats.

Are Wayne Rooney’s FIFA 18 stats fair? Have your say by leaving a comment below.

