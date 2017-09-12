When Chelsea signed Fernando Torres, it almost seemed as if it was unfair.

Sure, they had to splash a club-record £50 million to sign the Spaniard, but if they were getting the Torres that had lit up the Premier League playing for Liverpool, they would be virtually unstoppable.

Of course, they didn't quite get that Torres.

He would only score 20 league goals in 110 league games during his time at Stamford Bridge, failing to get into double figures in each of his five seasons.

However, he did hit 22 goals in all competitions during the 2012-13 season, nine of which helped Chelsea lift the Europa League.

Considering he also won the Champions League as a Blue and scored a vital goal away at Barcelona en route to that success, he is still fondly remembered at the Bridge.

Speaking in his column for the Evening Standard, Chelsea legend Frank Lampard remembered how difficult Torres found it after his big money move.

"I remember when Chelsea signed Torres - it was a huge statement by the club at the time," Lampard wrote.

"But there was a lot of talk around Fernando when he was struggling to score. The fans stuck behind him but you could see how he was taking the criticism from elsewhere personally. He was quietly spoken and at times when he was sitting in the dressing room, it looked like there was a huge weight on his shoulders.

"There is no answer to it other than scoring goals and it wasn’t coming easy for him. That is very tough to take, I don’t care what personality you have, so the fact Alvaro [Morata] has hit the ground running takes that concern out of the equation."

As Lampard touched on, Chelsea now have another record signing in the shape of another Spanish forward - Alvaro Morata.

Speaking of the former Juventus and Real Madrid man, Lampard believes that Morata has already shown he has what it takes to succeed in England.

"Alvaro has already proven a few people here wrong who were questioning whether he could cope with the combative game in this country," Lampard stated.

"So the way he has started, with three goals in four League matches, is a credit to him."

