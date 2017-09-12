Check out The Winning Formula - a GIVEMESPORT series investigating the role and impact of data analysis in sport HERE: http://www.givemesport.com/the-winning-formula

The best XI on FIFA 18 based on player ratings

Just like in FIFA 17, the best three players in FIFA 18 reads: Cristiano Ronaldo, Lionel Messi and Neymar. In that order.

EA Sports have released the ratings of the top 100 players in their new game, which is released on September 29, and Ronaldo gets the honour of not only being the best player in the game, but the cover star, too.

While his pace and dribbling stats are down, EA Sports have handed Ronaldo a boost in shooting and passing following a season in which he fired Real Madrid to La Liga and Champions League glory.

“There are few things that Ronaldo cannot do on a pitch, and few attacking positions in which he won’t excel,” reads the Portugal star’s bio on EA Sports' website.

“His 93 shooting is evidenced by the unreal number of goals he’s scored in the past few seasons, and Ronaldo’s 90 pace and 90 dribbling make him virtually untouchable when in top form.”

Messi’s 95 dribbling is actually worse than the 96 rating he received in FIFA 17 but he still remains the best dribbler in the game.

“Combined with 89 pace and 90 shooting, Messi may usually start on the wing but he always finds a way to get in front of goal - where he rarely misses,” EA Sports write about the Barcelona star.

The best XI on FIFA 18

Joining Ronaldo and Messi in the best overall XI in FIFA 18 are the likes of Neymar, Toni Kroos, Sergio Ramos and Manuel Never.

Just one Premier League player makes the team - Manchester City’s Kevin de Bruyne, who received a rating of 89.

Check out the full XI below.

p1bpqrrmmsk4l1at1ukb5u4kb09.jpg

GK | Manuel Neuer | Bayern Munich | 92

Arsenal FC v FC Bayern Muenchen - UEFA Champions League Round of 16: Second Leg

RB | Dani Alves | Paris Saint-Germain | 84

FBL-FRA-LIGUE1-PSG-SAINT-ETIENNE

CB | Sergio Ramos | Real Madrid | 90

Real Madrid v Levante - La Liga

CB | Giorgio Chiellini | Juventus | 89

Italy Training Session And Press Conference

LB | Marcelo | Real Madrid | 87

FBL-ESP-LIGA-REALMADRID-LEVANTE

CDM | Toni Kroos | Real Madrid | 90

Real Madrid v Fiorentina

CM | Luka Modric | Real Madrid | 89

Deportivo La Coruna v Real Madrid - La Liga

CM | Kevin de Bruyne | Manchester City | 89

Manchester City v West Ham United - Pre Season Friendly

CF | Lionel Messi | Barcelona | 93

FBL-ESP-LIGA-BARCELONA-ESPANYOL

RW | Neymar | Paris Saint-Germain | 92

Metz v Paris Saint Germain - Ligue 1

LW | Cristiano Ronaldo | Real Madrid | 94

FBL-WC2018-POR-FRO

Not a bad XI, that. It’ll cost you a fair price on Ultimate Team.

It’s hardly surprising that the team is dominated by La Liga stars but the inclusion of PSG’s Alves and Neymar, both summer acquisitions, highlights the Parisiens’ attempt to break the Spanish dominance.

Topics:
EA SPORTS FIFA
Football
Premier League
Manchester City
Lionel Messi
Kevin De Bruyne
Real Madrid
Cristiano Ronaldo

