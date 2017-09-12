Just like in FIFA 17, the best three players in FIFA 18 reads: Cristiano Ronaldo, Lionel Messi and Neymar. In that order.

EA Sports have released the ratings of the top 100 players in their new game, which is released on September 29, and Ronaldo gets the honour of not only being the best player in the game, but the cover star, too.

While his pace and dribbling stats are down, EA Sports have handed Ronaldo a boost in shooting and passing following a season in which he fired Real Madrid to La Liga and Champions League glory.

“There are few things that Ronaldo cannot do on a pitch, and few attacking positions in which he won’t excel,” reads the Portugal star’s bio on EA Sports' website.

“His 93 shooting is evidenced by the unreal number of goals he’s scored in the past few seasons, and Ronaldo’s 90 pace and 90 dribbling make him virtually untouchable when in top form.”

Messi’s 95 dribbling is actually worse than the 96 rating he received in FIFA 17 but he still remains the best dribbler in the game.

“Combined with 89 pace and 90 shooting, Messi may usually start on the wing but he always finds a way to get in front of goal - where he rarely misses,” EA Sports write about the Barcelona star.

The best XI on FIFA 18

Joining Ronaldo and Messi in the best overall XI in FIFA 18 are the likes of Neymar, Toni Kroos, Sergio Ramos and Manuel Never.

Just one Premier League player makes the team - Manchester City’s Kevin de Bruyne, who received a rating of 89.

Check out the full XI below.

GK | Manuel Neuer | Bayern Munich | 92

RB | Dani Alves | Paris Saint-Germain | 84

CB | Sergio Ramos | Real Madrid | 90

CB | Giorgio Chiellini | Juventus | 89

LB | Marcelo | Real Madrid | 87

CDM | Toni Kroos | Real Madrid | 90

CM | Luka Modric | Real Madrid | 89

CM | Kevin de Bruyne | Manchester City | 89

CF | Lionel Messi | Barcelona | 93

RW | Neymar | Paris Saint-Germain | 92

LW | Cristiano Ronaldo | Real Madrid | 94

Not a bad XI, that. It’ll cost you a fair price on Ultimate Team.

It’s hardly surprising that the team is dominated by La Liga stars but the inclusion of PSG’s Alves and Neymar, both summer acquisitions, highlights the Parisiens’ attempt to break the Spanish dominance.

