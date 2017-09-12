The Diego Costa/Chelsea stand-off is one of those scenarios that everyone saw coming, and yet, nothing has been resolved thus far.

Back in June, Chelsea manager Antonio Conte sent his striker, Costa, a text informing him that his services were no longer required at Stamford Bridge.

Despite the fact that the Brazilian-born Spanish international was Chelsea's top goalscorer for three straight seasons and helped them win two Premier League titles in three years, Conte wanted to go in another direction.

Article continues below

The message read: "Hi Diego, I hope you are well. Thanks for the seasono we spent together. Good luck for the next year but you are not in my plan."

To which Costa apparently simply replied: "Ok."

Article continues below

Trending Stories

Despite having every chance to wrap up this deal earlier in the summer - especially after bringing in Alvaro Morata as his replacement - according to The Mirror, Atletico Madrid are now on the verge of sealing a £54 million deal for their former striker.

Of course, Costa won't be able to play for Atletico until their transfer ban is up in January and since he did not secure a loan deal this summer and is firmly exiled from Chelsea, it looks like Costa will be sidelined until then.

Atletico are looking to tie up the deal quickly and have sent a 'delegation' to London to make things official. According to the report, Costa could be an Atletico player within the next few days.

The Spanish side are free to buy who they please until January, they just cannot register and thus, play them.

It looks like the enigmatic forward will get what he wants after telling Brazilian publication Globoesporte last month that he wanted a return to Atletico.

"My future is already decided," the 28-year-old said.

"I must return to Atletico Madrid next season.

"There is a problem because Chelsea don't want to set me free, but I think the situation will be resolved now that I am returning to Spain."

Chelsea would be making a £22 million profit on the forward - so has Conte made the right decision?

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms