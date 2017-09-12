Check out The Winning Formula - a GIVEMESPORT series investigating the role and impact of data analysis in sport HERE: http://www.givemesport.com/the-winning-formula

Football

Diego Costa.

How Diego Costa is about to seal £54m move to Atletico Madrid outside transfer window

Published Add your comment

Football News
24/7

The Diego Costa/Chelsea stand-off is one of those scenarios that everyone saw coming, and yet, nothing has been resolved thus far.

Back in June, Chelsea manager Antonio Conte sent his striker, Costa, a text informing him that his services were no longer required at Stamford Bridge.

Despite the fact that the Brazilian-born Spanish international was Chelsea's top goalscorer for three straight seasons and helped them win two Premier League titles in three years, Conte wanted to go in another direction.

Article continues below

The message read: "Hi Diego, I hope you are well. Thanks for the seasono we spent together. Good luck for the next year but you are not in my plan."

To which Costa apparently simply replied: "Ok."

Article continues below

Trending Stories

Despite having every chance to wrap up this deal earlier in the summer - especially after bringing in Alvaro Morata as his replacement - according to The Mirror, Atletico Madrid are now on the verge of sealing a £54 million deal for their former striker.

Of course, Costa won't be able to play for Atletico until their transfer ban is up in January and since he did not secure a loan deal this summer and is firmly exiled from Chelsea, it looks like Costa will be sidelined until then.

Atletico are looking to tie up the deal quickly and have sent a 'delegation' to London to make things official. According to the report, Costa could be an Atletico player within the next few days.

Arsenal v Chelsea - The Emirates FA Cup Final

The Spanish side are free to buy who they please until January, they just cannot register and thus, play them.

It looks like the enigmatic forward will get what he wants after telling Brazilian publication Globoesporte last month that he wanted a return to Atletico.

"My future is already decided," the 28-year-old said.

FBL-EUR-C1-ATLETICO-TRAINING

"I must return to Atletico Madrid next season.

"There is a problem because Chelsea don't want to set me free, but I think the situation will be resolved now that I am returning to Spain."

Chelsea would be making a £22 million profit on the forward - so has Conte made the right decision?

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms

Topics:
David Luiz
Fernando Torres
Eden Hazard
Football
Diego Costa

Trending Stories

Article Comments

Read more

back to top

Report author of article

Please let us know if you believe this article is in violation of our editorial policy, please only report articles for one of the following reasons.

Report author

DISCLAIMER

This article has been written by a member of the GiveMeSport Writing Academy and does not represent the views of GiveMeSport.com or SportsNewMedia. The views and opinions expressed are solely that of the author credited at the top of this article. GiveMeSport.com and SportsNewMedia do not take any responsibility for the content of its contributors.

Want more content like this?

Like our GiveMeSport Facebook Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to Facebook, don't ask me again

Follow GiveMeSport on Twitter and you will get this directly to you.

Already Following, don't ask me again

Like our GiveMeSport Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to G+, don't ask me again