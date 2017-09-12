Check out The Winning Formula - a GIVEMESPORT series investigating the role and impact of data analysis in sport HERE: http://www.givemesport.com/the-winning-formula

marco asensio madrid.

The comment Zinedine Zidane has made to Marco Asensio involving Lionel Messi

In Marco Asensio, Real Madrid have a genuine potential superstar in their ranks.

The 21-year-old scored 10 goals in 38 appearances for Madrid last season and has already netted four goals in six games this term.

Asensio has stepped up in the absence of Cristiano Ronaldo, who was slapped with a five-match suspension for pushing referee Ricardo de Burgos Bengoetxea in the Spanish Super Cup against Barcelona last month, and Zinedine Zidane will need to find room in his line-up to accommodate the youngster when the Portuguese superstar returns to action.

Los Blancos have struggled a little without Ronaldo this season - they currently sit seventh in La Liga, with five points secured from a possible nine - but their points tally would be even worse without Asensio.

It was the brilliant Spain international who netted both goals, including an 83rd-minute equaliser, in a 2-2 draw against Valencia last month.

Both strikes were fantastic. The first was a magnificent left-footed strike from the edge of the penalty area which left Neto rooted to the spot while his second was a perfectly-executed free-kick. Again, Valencia’s goalkeeper didn’t move.

The comment Zidane has made to Asensio involving Messi

As Asensio’s star rises, media outlets are keen to find out more about the Spaniard and discover what makes him tick.

He conducted an interview with COPE earlier this week and revealed something rather impressive that manager, Zinedine Zidane, has told him.

"Zidane told me that since Messi, he had never seen a left foot like mine," Asensio said, per Goal. "I was a little impressed, because Messi is a piece of a footballer."

Sevilla v Real Madrid - Copa del Rey: Round of 16 Second Leg

Asensio reveals who has the world's best left foot

Asensio was then asked which player has the world’s best left foot.

“Messi’s,” he said, before joking: “Well, it’s actually mine!”

Good save there, Marco.

Asensio designs his perfect player

He was also asked to design his perfect player.

Here’s how he answered…

Asensio reveals who will win the Ballon d'Or

Unsurprisingly, Asensio thinks Ronaldo will win the Ballon d’Or later this year, adding: “Cristiano deserves it.”

And he admits he was surprised to see Neymar leave Barcelona for Paris Saint-Germain this summer.

Topics:
Gareth Bale
Zinedine Zidane
Football
Real Madrid
La Liga
Karim Benzema

