If evidence was ever needed of why the Premier League is NOT the best league in the world, FIFA 18 has provided it.

Ahead of the game's release on September 29, EA Sports have been revealing the top 100 rated players, with the top 10 finally unveiled yesterday.

Only one Premier League player featured: Chelsea's Eden Hazard.

Alexis Sanchez, Sergio Aguero and Kevin De Bruyne all made the top 20, but the fact remains that the world's greatest play outside of England.

Indeed, five of the top 10, including Cristiano Ronaldo, Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez, ply their trades in La Liga, while Manuel Neuer and Robert Lewandowski are in the Bundesliga.

And then there's Neymar (Ligue 1) and Gonzalo Higuain (Serie A), who complete the top 10 having previously rejected moves to the Premier League.

EA always try to be as realistic as possible with their ratings and it's quite startling how far behind the Premier League is compared to La Liga and the Bundesliga.

However, there are some fans out there, namely from Liverpool, who believe EA have completely messed up some of their ratings for FIFA 18.

Only two Liverpool players made the top 100 list: Sadio Mane (84) and Philippe Coutinho (86), the latter of which who wanted to join Barcelona this summer.

There a few problems with Coutinho's card, such as his position of LW and underwhelming 78 shooting, but now Liverpool fans have been given even more reason to moan.

The ratings of the likes of Roberto Firmino, Mohamed Salah, Adam Lallana and Daniel Sturridge have been leaked on Twitter (see below).

Firmino and James Milner's ratings of 83 and 80 respectively are somewhat low, while there's an argument to be made Mane's shooting should be higher than 78.

Safe to say Liverpool fans aren't happy with their player ratings, with some even suggesting EA has a problem with them because of their partnership with Konami's Pro Evolution Soccer.

Firmino and Mane can both feel hard done by, having scored 11 and 13 goals respectively in the Premier League last season.

It's highly unlikely that EA have a vendetta against Liverpool because of their partnership with PES, but a few changes must be made before FIFA 18 is released.

