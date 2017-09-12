Check out The Winning Formula - a GIVEMESPORT series investigating the role and impact of data analysis in sport HERE: http://www.givemesport.com/the-winning-formula

Pogba and Lukaku.

Man United's player ratings for FIFA 18 have been leaked

Manchester United haven’t come close to winning the Premier League title since 2013 but it’s safe to say they look capable of finishing top this season.

Jose Mourinho has spent extravagantly since his arrival in 2016, spending £89 million on Paul Pogba last year and £75m on Romelu Lukaku in July.

And it would finally appear that the nightmarish spells under David Moyes and Louis van Gaal are a thing of the past. Mourinho’s side are currently top of the table through four matches and are yet to taste defeat in the league.

As a result of their improvement, Man United fans are fully expecting their side to be a major force in the soon-to-be-released FIFA 18.

With Lukaku now at the club, along with Nemanja Matic, and the continuously improving Marcus Rashford, surely this is the year where Premier League squads on Ultimate Team will be filled with Man United stars?

Man United's FIFA 18 player ratings have been leaked

Well, a leak that shows the ratings of 14 Man United players, including an in-form Lukaku, suggests that there’s plenty to be excited about.

According to the leak, Rashford’s rating is up from 76 to 79 and Romelu Lukaku jumps from 84 to 86.

It had already been confirmed that Paul Pogba will be downgraded, going from 88 to 87, but Ander Herrera goes from an 82 rating in FIFA 17 to an 84 rating following his impressive 2016-17 campaign.

Eric Bailly also looks likely to be a popular centre-back. He has an overall rating of 84, with 84 defending and 84 physical stats.

Check out the leaked ratings below.

Rashford's physical increase

It’s a well known fact that strength and pace are a deadly combination in FIFA games and Man United’s squad has a perfect mixture of both.

EA Sports have noticed that Rashford has spent much of the summer in the gym, boosting his physical rating from 65 to 74.

Combine that with his 92 pace and the 19-year-old figures to be an excellent striker in a starter squad.

Smalling's downgrade

The biggest downgrade in Man United’s team comes with Chris Smalling, who goes from an 84 rating to 81.

His pace and defending in FIFA 17 were 77 and 84 respectively. Those numbers are now 72 and 81. Eurgh.

FBL-EUR-SUPERCUP-REAL-MADRID-MAN UTD

What do you make of the ratings of Man United's players? Let us know in the comments section below!

