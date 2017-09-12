Official online NBA destination in the UK

NBA

LeBron James.

Joe Harris says how LeBron James' work ethic makes him one of NBA's best

Published Add your comment

Football News
24/7

If you check out LeBron James's social media accounts this offseason, there's a good chance you'll see him putting himself through a brutal workout.

Entering his age-33 season, the Cleveland Cavaliers' superstar has shown no signs of slowing down, and it's thanks in large part to his intense training regimen.

James's hard work rubs off on his teammates, who do their best to follow in his footsteps in order to avoid disappointing him.

Former Cleveland guard Joe Harris, now a member of the Brooklyn Nets, said he learned a lot from James about how to put in the necessary work off the court (via CBSLocal.com):

“There are so many things being around him where you’re just kind of in awe of the way that he plays and you marvel at his confidence, the ease that he plays with and, just how talented he is,” said Harris. “But, the stuff behind the scenes is, the guy is so incredibly diligent and dedicated from the moment he wakes up to the moment he goes to sleep that everything that he does is to make him a better basketball player.”

Whatever LeBron is doing on and off the court is clearly working, as the three-time champion is one of the greatest players ever to step on an NBA court and is nowhere near done with his legendary career yet.

Cleveland Cavaliers v Boston Celtics - Game Two

But it wasn't just LeBron who inspired Harris. He added that he's lucky to have learned from so many talented players and experienced veterans:

“Cleveland, although I didn’t play a lot I really learned a ton in my year and a half of being there. I was really fortunate to be around some of the game’s best players,” said Harris. “To be around LeBron every day and Kyrie and Kevin and then veteran guys like James Jones, Richard Jefferson, Shawn Marion, whoever it might be. I was the only rookie on the team, I was lucky enough to have all of these veteran guys take me underneath their wing and really just show me what it was to be professional and make myself successful playing in the NBA.”

On a young team like the Nets, Harris will need to share what he learned from LeBron to help turn Brooklyn's fortunes around. Interestingly, though, Harris's former teammates will be rooting against him this year, as the Cavs hold the Nets' 2018 first-round NBA Draft pick, thanks to the blockbuster trade that sent Kyrie Irving to the Boston Celtics.

Topics:
Kevin Love
Cleveland Cavaliers
Central Division
Eastern Conference
NBA
NBA Playoffs
NBA Finals
LeBron James

Trending Stories

Adrian Peterson explains his apparent heated exchange with Sean Payton during Saints-Vikings

Adrian Peterson explains his apparent heated exchange with Sean Payton during Saints-Vikings

The major error WWE made during John Cena vs Braun Strowman on RAW

The major error WWE made during John Cena vs Braun Strowman on RAW

Wayne Rooney’s FIFA 18 stats show his sad decline is finally complete

Wayne Rooney’s FIFA 18 stats show his sad decline is finally complete

Frank Lampard explains exactly why Fernando Torres struggled at Chelsea

Frank Lampard explains exactly why Fernando Torres struggled at Chelsea

Why Mohamed Salah was sent home from Liverpool training today

Why Mohamed Salah was sent home from Liverpool training today

Article Comments

Read more

back to top

Report author of article

Please let us know if you believe this article is in violation of our editorial policy, please only report articles for one of the following reasons.

Report author

DISCLAIMER

This article has been written by a member of the GiveMeSport Writing Academy and does not represent the views of GiveMeSport.com or SportsNewMedia. The views and opinions expressed are solely that of the author credited at the top of this article. GiveMeSport.com and SportsNewMedia do not take any responsibility for the content of its contributors.

Want more content like this?

Like our GiveMeSport Facebook Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to Facebook, don't ask me again

Follow GiveMeSport on Twitter and you will get this directly to you.

Already Following, don't ask me again

Like our GiveMeSport - NBA Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to G+, don't ask me again