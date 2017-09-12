If you check out LeBron James's social media accounts this offseason, there's a good chance you'll see him putting himself through a brutal workout.

Entering his age-33 season, the Cleveland Cavaliers' superstar has shown no signs of slowing down, and it's thanks in large part to his intense training regimen.

James's hard work rubs off on his teammates, who do their best to follow in his footsteps in order to avoid disappointing him.

Former Cleveland guard Joe Harris, now a member of the Brooklyn Nets, said he learned a lot from James about how to put in the necessary work off the court (via CBSLocal.com):

“There are so many things being around him where you’re just kind of in awe of the way that he plays and you marvel at his confidence, the ease that he plays with and, just how talented he is,” said Harris. “But, the stuff behind the scenes is, the guy is so incredibly diligent and dedicated from the moment he wakes up to the moment he goes to sleep that everything that he does is to make him a better basketball player.”

Whatever LeBron is doing on and off the court is clearly working, as the three-time champion is one of the greatest players ever to step on an NBA court and is nowhere near done with his legendary career yet.

But it wasn't just LeBron who inspired Harris. He added that he's lucky to have learned from so many talented players and experienced veterans:

“Cleveland, although I didn’t play a lot I really learned a ton in my year and a half of being there. I was really fortunate to be around some of the game’s best players,” said Harris. “To be around LeBron every day and Kyrie and Kevin and then veteran guys like James Jones, Richard Jefferson, Shawn Marion, whoever it might be. I was the only rookie on the team, I was lucky enough to have all of these veteran guys take me underneath their wing and really just show me what it was to be professional and make myself successful playing in the NBA.”

On a young team like the Nets, Harris will need to share what he learned from LeBron to help turn Brooklyn's fortunes around. Interestingly, though, Harris's former teammates will be rooting against him this year, as the Cavs hold the Nets' 2018 first-round NBA Draft pick, thanks to the blockbuster trade that sent Kyrie Irving to the Boston Celtics.