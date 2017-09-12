Adrian Peterson explains his apparent heated exchange with Sean Payton during Saints-Vikings

In partnership with the NFL in the UK

Adrian Peterson.

Adrian Peterson elaborates on apparent heated exchange with Sean Payton during Saints vs Vikings

The first week of the new NFL season is officially in the books and it has already produced some rather interesting storylines.

One of those storylines is the apparent disagreement between New Orleans Saints head coach Sean Payton and the newly acquired Adrian Peterson during their team's Week One game against the running back's former team, the Minnesota Vikings.

Peterson said during the week that he was looking forward to 'sticking' it to the Vikings in his first game as a member of the Saints, but ultimately, it was his former team that had the last laugh, as they held him to only 18 yards on six carries.

New Orleans would lose the game 29-19 to Minnesota at U.S. Bank Stadium on Monday night, and it appeared as though at one point in the game, Peterson was expressing his unhappiness with his lack of carries in the game to Payton.

Throughout the game, Peterson shared carries in the Saints backfield with Mark Ingram and Alvin Kamara. The rookie running back led the way with 31 snaps, while Ingram played 26, but Peterson only had nine snaps throughout the entire game.

Peterson was caught in what appeared to be a heated exchange with Payton during the broadcast on Monday night, trying to get his attention several times. Many believe this was him showing his frustration because of his lack of usage.

However, the man himself has since gone to Twitter to explain what was going on in that moment.

He said: "Let's be clear...I said we need to run the ball up their Donkey. Nothing more. I'm passionate but respect my coach at the same time."

Peterson is obviously trying to move past this and focus on his team's Week Two game against the New England Patriots, but this is something that is bound to be tracked as his usage is unlikely to be high if the Saints aren't winning football games, and that could occur a lot this season.

NFL
New Orleans Saints
Drew Brees
Minnesota Vikings
Adrian Peterson
Sean Payton

