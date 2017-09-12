Check out The Winning Formula - a GIVEMESPORT series investigating the role and impact of data analysis in sport HERE: http://www.givemesport.com/the-winning-formula

Boxing

Floyd basking in glory after Conor TKO.

Floyd Mayweather did something ridiculous hours after Conor McGregor fight

Fighters are known for their confidence inside and outside the ring.

One thing is for certain, Floyd 'Money' Mayweather has plenty of it.

The future hall of famer beat Rocky Marciano's (49-0) winning streak by defeating Conor McGregor at the end of August, taking his tally to 50-0.

The UFC mixed martial artist convinced many combat fans that he had a fighting chance against Floyd, and argued that, 'his head is too small' and he was too 'old' to defeat the 27-year-old Irish fighter.

Another factor Conor and many UFC fighters argued was how unpredictable McGregor would be in a boxing ring and how his southpaw fighting style could cause concern for Floyd having already struggled against Jose Castillo and Marcos Maidana - both southpaws. 

The majority of the fighting world have agreed that Conor McGregor's performance was praiseworthy and he earnt a lot of respect.

However, Floyd's father and coach disagreed completely.

In a post fight interview with ES News, Floyd Snr was asked what he thought of McGregor's performance, and he responded: "I wasn't impressed."

He even described the performance as 'pathetic'.

Floyd Mayweather Jr. v Conor McGregor

Nate Diaz, who previously defeated Conor McGregor in the UFC, agreed with Floyd Snr and argued that Mayweather didn't even try during an argument with Brendan Schaub after the main event. 

It does appear as though Floyd predicted he was going to have an easy fight and wasn't at all concerned with Conor's boxing ability.

In the build up to the fight, there is footage of Floyd eating a Burger King whilst jokingly stating 'I'm so scared of Conor McGregor'.

The five-time division boxing champion was also spotted horseback riding and roller blading with his family just a few days before the mega fight.

Floyd Mayweather Jr. v Conor McGregor

Mayweather, again, proved how confident he was going into the bout. Amazingly, the day after the multi-million dollar fight, the money man played a charity basketball match - not bad for a 40-year-old.

Now, if that doesn't scream confidence, I don't know what does.

As you can see in the tweet below, Mayweather was seen playing basketball just hours after the epic fight.

Not only that, it may also suggest that Mayweather was never flustered, threatened, or concerned with Conor's verbal wars outside the ring or his fighting ability inside the ring.

Boxing
Floyd Mayweather
Manny Pacquiao

