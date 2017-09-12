Check out The Winning Formula - a GIVEMESPORT series investigating the role and impact of data analysis in sport HERE: http://www.givemesport.com/the-winning-formula

Boxing

Froch.

When Carl Froch was destroyed on Twitter in 2015 for hilarious Floyd Mayweather interview

Carl Froch enjoyed a fantastic career and deserves huge respect for everything he achieved in the sport of boxing.

He won 33 of his 35 professional bouts - 24 by knockout - with the final two victories coming against George Groves in two pulsating fights in 2013 and 2014.

“Carl Froch was a proper champion,” Tyson Fury said back in 2015. “He’s one of this country’s only proper world champions, in my opinion. He’s got a good list of champions on his career record. Unbeaten, current world champions. One after the other, good fighters.”

However, despite his achievements, there’s just something about the Nottingham-born fighter which has always rubbed people up the wrong way.

And that hasn’t stopped since he retired from boxing several years ago.

Everyone makes the same joke about Froch

Froch continues to work in boxing, as a pundit, and has a tendency to irritate people by talking about himself - particularly his victory over Groves in front of 80,000 people at Wembley Stadium.

Investitures at Buckingham Palace

It’s become something of a running joke that he always seems to get that line in wherever possible.

Froch's awkward interview with Mayweather in 2015

One of the funniest moments he brought this up happened in Las Vegas back in May 2015, on the eve of Floyd Mayweather’s fight against Manny Pacquiao.

Working for Sky Sports, the main presenter asked Froch if he had a question for Mayweather.

Of course he did…

“I wanted to ask you Floyd,” Froch began, “if you don’t mind, in my last fight before I knocked out George Groves at Wembley Stadium, in front of 80,000 fans, I worked a lot on power.”

Oh no.

p1bpr57v6hbsmk3d154ar8gdcb9.jpg

He continued, while Mayweather and the presenter both looked on awkwardly: “So, I did a lot of swimming and I chopped down a few trees myself. Then I held my feet and I knocked him out - and I’m not known as a one-punch knockout man.

“Have you been doing that yourself a little bit?”

p1bpr588dndcenc5p4p14t513lpb.jpg

Watch it here

You can watch the hilarious interview here…

Twitter destroyed him

Needless to say, boxing fans on Twitter ripped into Froch for the interview.

Here’s what they said at the time…

Never change, Carl. Never change.

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms

