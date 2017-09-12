By now, everyone knows that LaVar Ball, father of No. 2 overall pick and new Los Angeles Lakers point guard Lonzo Ball, says some pretty outlandish things.

However, one of Ball's craziest statements came back when Lonzo was still at UCLA, and it targeted Golden State Warriors sharpshooter Steph Curry.

Curry is one of the greatest three-point shooters in NBA history, but that didn't stop Ball from talking up his son at Curry's expense.

Back before the NCAA Tournament, Ball said Lonzo would be better than Curry, saying we wouldn't be talking as much about Curry if Curry hadn't won a title (via CBSSports.com):

“He’s going to be better than Steph Curry,” LaVar Ball said. “Steph Curry’s really good, but my son is young, he’s got time to go. And you only consider him good because he won a couple of championships. What if he didn’t win no championships? He made some shots at the right time. But he’s not as young as my boy.”

Ball even doubled down on those statements later during a broadcast on a Pac-12 game, saying Lonzo on the Warriors would be better than Curry on UCLA:

“Hey, let me tell you this right now. I have the utmost confidence in what my boy is doing. I’m gonna tell you right now, he better than Steph Curry to me,’’ LaVar Ball said. “Here, put Steph Curry on UCLA’s team right now and put my boy on Golden State and watch what happens.”I doubled down on it again. Like I said, if I don’t know what my boy is about, I’m not going to make that statement. Steph’s going to have problems trying to guard my boy. Play 1-on-1!”

In an interview with The Charlotte Observer over the weekend, Curry finally responded to Ball's lofty claims, basically brushing LaVar's comments aside while pointing out that Lonzo at one point wore his signature Under Armour shoes during a Summer League game:

“I don’t know him at all. ... They (the Ball family) are obviously unique and they are doing it their way. You can say a lot about the power in that. ... And I think Lonzo wore my shoes. Hey, that’s somebody who wants to wear my shoes!”

Though LaVar's claims that Lonzo is already better than Curry are ridiculous (and were likely made simply to get headlines), it'll be very interesting to see Curry and Lonzo go head to head when the Lakers take on the Warriors this year.