It’s says a lot about the magnitude of Floyd Mayweather and Conor McGregor’s fight last month that, two-and-a-half weeks on from their encounter in Las Vegas, the bout is still being talked about.

Indeed, Mayweather was invited onto the Steve Harvey Show this week to discuss his 10th round TKO victory over the UFC star.

The American was as arrogant as ever as he spoke about the the final fight in his career, which took his record to 50-0 and earned him a figure estimated to be well in excess of $100 million.

“You have to realise, they couldn’t find anyone in boxing who could beat me, so they had to go to a whole other combat sport and get their best guy, and I had to beat him too,” Mayweather said, much to the delight of the audience.

You wonder why so many fighters are cocky but Mayweather can afford to be. He’s never been beaten and has made more money to last a hundred lifetimes.

Mayweather and McGregor traded insults before the fight but were extremely cordial afterwards, posing for photos both with their arms raised.

The Irishman even congratulated Mayweather on his victory in a lengthy Instagram post, writing: “I wish him well in retirement. He is a heck of a boxer.”

Mayweather explains why they haven't spoken

But the pair haven’t spoke since their meeting in the T-Mobile Arena, Mayweather telling Steve Harvey that there’s no need to communicate because the beef is “settled”.

“No, we haven’t spoken since the fight,” the 40-year-old told the host. “We had a beef and settled our beef.”

Mayweather produced a confident display, even if the first three rounds were promising for McGregor, and ‘Money’ believes it was 21 years of boxing experience that helped him prevail.

“I feel like I was the better man,” he continued. “Like I told him, experience will play a major key. But I said on paper everything leans towards Conor McGregor. He’s 28, I’m 40-years-old.

“But being in the sport 21 years, I just feel like the wisdom that I have, the IQ is totally different, especially when it’s at the pinnacle.”

