Official online NBA destination in the UK

NBA

Stephen Curry.

Golden State Warriors finalize NBA's most lucrative jersey patch ad deal

Published Add your comment

Football News
24/7

The NBA is still settling in to its visual Nike overhaul, with uniform and accessory designs being taken over by the Swoosh brand.

Along with new Nike designs, another new facet for jerseys this upcoming season will be advertising patches in the left shoulder. Nearly half of the team sin the league have already signed a deal with a brand looking for a huge advertising platform.

Add the Golden State Warriors to the list of teams with a jersey ad deal, one of the biggest franchise's left that didn't have a patch. Teams like the New York Knicks, Chicago Bulls and Los Angeles Lakers are still holding out, but Golden State cashed in in a big way. 

Golden State agreed to a three-year deal with Japanese-based tech company Rakuten, worth approximately $60 million over the liftetime of the deal, reports Darren Rovell of ESPN. The $20 million a year the Warriors will rake in is approximately double the ad deal the Cleveland Warriors signed with Goodyear. 

"We saw an opportunity, given the visibility we were receiving. So we felt in order to grow our global vision, we had to be aligned with a global brand," Warriors chief marketing officer Chip Bowers said of the franchise aligning with Rakuten. 

Much like the Warriors are trying to expand their international reach, so is Rakuten. The company has a firm hold on the market in Japan, but is looking to expand its influence in North America. It's no coincidence that Rakuten's North America headquarters are in San Francisco, and that the company looks at this as an opportunity to grow as well. 

Golden State Warriors Victory Parade And Rally

The NBA is adopting a practice that other sports, most notably soccer, has been applying for years to add a huge stream of revenue into their leagues. Featuring patches that advertise a company on a jersey isn't a new concept, but this will be the first time the NBA is taking a dive into it. 

"I'm thrilled that our deal did exactly what deals like this were intended to do when the league announced the program. We signed a partner we had never done business with before. We signed a big deal with an international player and, in turn, we've boosted the value of the NBA and the Warriors outside of North America," Warriors president Rick Welts said.

The patches, which are featured on the opposite shoulder of the Nike Swoosh, have looked slightly-larger than the check mark. Jerseys sold at arena will feature the patch, while major retailers will continue selling them without the patch. 

Topics:
Cleveland Cavaliers
Central Division
Eastern Conference
NBA
Golden State Warriors
Pacific Division
Western Conference
Draymond Green
Stephen Curry
Klay Thompson
Kevin Durant
Oklahoma City Thunder
Northwest Division

Trending Stories

Adrian Peterson explains his apparent heated exchange with Sean Payton during Saints-Vikings

Adrian Peterson explains his apparent heated exchange with Sean Payton during Saints-Vikings

The major error WWE made during John Cena vs Braun Strowman on RAW

The major error WWE made during John Cena vs Braun Strowman on RAW

Wayne Rooney’s FIFA 18 stats show his sad decline is finally complete

Wayne Rooney’s FIFA 18 stats show his sad decline is finally complete

Frank Lampard explains exactly why Fernando Torres struggled at Chelsea

Frank Lampard explains exactly why Fernando Torres struggled at Chelsea

Liverpool fans think EA Sports hate them after FIFA 18 ratings are leaked on Twitter

Liverpool fans think EA Sports hate them after FIFA 18 ratings are leaked on Twitter

Article Comments

Read more

back to top

Report author of article

Please let us know if you believe this article is in violation of our editorial policy, please only report articles for one of the following reasons.

Report author

DISCLAIMER

This article has been written by a member of the GiveMeSport Writing Academy and does not represent the views of GiveMeSport.com or SportsNewMedia. The views and opinions expressed are solely that of the author credited at the top of this article. GiveMeSport.com and SportsNewMedia do not take any responsibility for the content of its contributors.

Want more content like this?

Like our GiveMeSport Facebook Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to Facebook, don't ask me again

Follow GiveMeSport on Twitter and you will get this directly to you.

Already Following, don't ask me again

Like our GiveMeSport - NBA Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to G+, don't ask me again