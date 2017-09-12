Dallas Cowboys may have trolled Falcons' Super Bowl loss with a play audible

Week One of the new NFL season is officially in the books, and all fans of the 32 teams in the league are glad competitive football is back on our screens for the first time since Super Bowl 51 back in February this year.

The Dallas Cowboys got their season off to a strong start with a win against their NFC East rivals, the New York Giants, in their season opener at AT&T Stadium on Sunday night. After the Giants won both of the divisional contest between these two teams last season, the Cowboys came out of this game with a 19-3 victory this time around.

This was in large part thanks to the performance of Dak Prescott, as the quarterback completed 24 of his 39 attempts for 268 yards and a touchdown while also earning 24 yards on the ground. Ezekiel Elliott did well too as he had 24 attempts himself on the ground, racking up 104 yards.

Prescott certainly looked like a seasoned vet under center for the Cowboys on Sunday night, as throughout the game, he was calling audibles at the line of scrimmage like he was Peyton Manning at his height with the Indianapolis Colts and Denver Broncos. However, fans would have noticed something strange about one of the audibles, and the resulting play of it.

One of the audibles the Dallas quarterback called during the game was 'Shanahan', which audibled the Cowboys into a zone running play.

Many people believe this is in reference to former Falcons offensive coordinator and current San Francisco 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan, and his inability to run the ball during Super Bowl 51 while his team was winning, resulting in the Falcons blowing a 28-3 lead to the New England Patriots.

However, some people believe that if this is true, it would be a very petty move by Cowboys head coach Jason Garrett. Those people believe that the audible is instead a homage to the Shanahans and their zone blocking scheme, not a dig at Kyle for his Super Bowl mismanagement.

We may never hear the true meaning behind this audible until the end of the season at least, as it's part of the Cowboys playbook, but it probably doesn't mean what many people think it does. Surely the Cowboys wouldn't be that petty? Would they?

