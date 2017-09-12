The war of words between two top WWE Superstars continue.

Those two top Superstars are former WWE Champions John Cena and Roman Reigns. As seen on this week’s episode of Monday Night Raw in Anaheim, CA at the Honda Center on the USA Network, Reigns opened up the show by competing in a singles match against Jason Jordan.

Reigns ended up winning the match, which was praised by many within the WWE Universe online. If you recall, Cena did the exact same thing last week on Raw by beating Jordan in the opening match.

Article continues below

It’s well known by now that Cena is expected to wrestle Reigns in a singles match at the upcoming No Mercy PPV (pay-per-view) event in Los Angeles, CA at the Staples Center on Sunday, September 24th. There has been talk of which match would headline the event.

WWE could have Cena vs. Reigns or Brock Lesnar vs. Braun Strowman for the Universal Title be placed in the main event. Either way, it’s going to be a big event. The No Mercy pay-per-view event will air on the WWE Network and some traditional pay-per-view outlets. This will be an exclusive RAW brand event.

Article continues below

It’s well known by now that WWE decided to move Cena over the Raw brand is so that he could feud with Reigns while Lesnar is off TV. Lesnar’s final PPV bout of this year is expected to be at No Mercy. However, when WWE was informed by Cena that his “Bumblebee” filming schedule will not allow him to wrestle beyond No Mercy until he is finished with the movie, WWE decided to scrap plans for the match at future PPV events (either TLC or Survivor Series) and book the match at No Mercy.

Reigns is being booked as the next top guy. Thus, it would make no sense for Reigns to lose to Cena because Cena won’t be around full-time over the news few weeks while Reigns will be. However, for years now, Cena has been positioned as the face of the sports entertainment company for a while now. It’s going to be an interesting finish to the match, to say the least.

According to CageSide Seats, the rumor going around is that the winner of the upcoming match has yet to be decided by the WWE creative team and WWE Chairman Vince McMahon. Either way, Reigns will be protected and eventually go over Cena sometime between now and WrestleMania 34 in New Orleans, Louisiana at Mercedes-Benz Superdome next year.

What are your thoughts on what WWE has in store for these two Superstars? Have YOUR say in the comments section below, and the fourth episode of GiveMeSport’s WWE podcast is here!

Check it out via this link: https://soundcloud.com/user-818579649/gms-wwe-podcast-money-in-the-bank-fallout

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms