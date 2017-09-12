Huge update regarding Brock Lesnar's WWE PPV schedule after No Mercy [SK]

WWE Universal Champion Brock Lesnar will be wrapping up with WWE soon.

Unless you have been out of the loop as of late, Lesnar is expected to be taken off of television soon. His last PPV bout of this year is expected to be at No Mercy. This means that WWE will be without Lesnar for the next few months. It also means that Lesnar will not work the Survivor Series pay-per-view event in November.

WWE has already announced that Lesnar would defend the Universal Title against Braun Strowman at the upcoming No Mercy PPV (pay-per-view) event. This isn’t the only big match taking place at the upcoming PPV as WWE has already confirmed that John Cena vs. Roman Reigns will also take place at the show. The No Mercy pay-per-view event will air on the WWE Network and some traditional pay-per-view outlets. This will be an exclusive RAW brand event.

WWE has been teasing that Reigns and Cena will headline the event, which is the opposite of what fans thought would be the main event. You would think Lesnar vs. Strowman would be the main event, but WWE officials could have different plans.

Lesnar’s WWE contract doesn’t expire until after WrestleMania 34 next year. It will be interesting to see if WWE pulls the trigger and makes Strowman the next Universal Champion or if they will keep the title on Lesnar while he’s off TV.

In an update on Lesnar’s WWE schedule, he is not scheduled for the TLC pay-per-view that takes place in his hometown of Minnesota on October 22, 2017, at the Target Center, according to Sports Keeda. Keep in mind that historically, the main event on a TLC PPV is traditionally a TLC match for the WWE/Universal Championship. Obviously, with Lesnar not working the event, the title won’t be on the card.

Lesnar won the WWE Universal Championship at WrestleMania 33 earlier this year in Orlando, Florida by beating Goldberg. He is reportedly set for a one year run with the title, despite his part-time status. What’s interesting is that Lesnar has been more active than he was during his previous title run.

What are your thoughts on Lesnar not working the upcoming TLC PPV? Is this a good or bad move?

