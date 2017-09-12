Braun Strowman is slowly but surely making a name for himself.

As seen on this week’s episode of Monday Night Raw in Anaheim, CA at the Honda Center on the USA Network, Braun Strowman laid out WWE Universal Champion Brock Lesnar in an in-ring segment and then later in the show, he dominated John Cena in a singles match that Cena won by disqualification after Strowman used the steel ring steps.

WWE has already announced that Lesnar would defend the Universal Title against Strowman at the upcoming No Mercy PPV (pay-per-view) event. This angle was just the latest to build the upcoming match.

It will be interesting to see if WWE pulls the trigger and makes Strowman the next Universal Champion or if they will keep the title on Lesnar while he’s off TV. You could make an argument for Lesnar to keep the title due to the fact that he is their biggest star right now.

However, you can make an argument that Strowman should win the title due to the fact that he has been pushed as the next top star for the sports entertainment company by the WWE creative team and WWE Chairman Vince McMahon.

Strowman took his official Twitter account to comment on his big night on Monday’s Raw. He tweeted out the following:

“Give them nothing...... take from them everything!!! #NothingCanStopMe #TheMonsterAmongMen.”

The No Mercy pay-per-view event takes place in Los Angeles, CA at the Staples Center on Sunday, September 24th and will air on the WWE Network and some traditional pay-per-view outlets. This isn’t the only big match taking place at the upcoming PPV as WWE has already confirmed that Cena vs. Roman Reigns will also take place at the show. This will be an exclusive RAW brand event. Here is the updated card:

--- Universal Title Match: Brock Lesnar © vs. Braun Strowman

--- Singles Match: John Cena vs. Roman Reigns

--- Raw Women’s Title Fatal 4-Way Match: Alexa Bliss © vs. Sasha Banks vs. Nia Jax vs. Emma

--- Raw Tag Title Match: Seth Rollins & Dean Ambrose © vs. Sheamus & Cesaro

--- Singles Match: Bray Wyatt vs. Finn Balor

--- Cruiserweight Title Match: Neville © vs. Enzo Amore

