Arsenal finally got back to winning ways over the weekend with a comfortable 3-0 win over Eddie Howe's winless Bournemouth.

Goals from Danny Welbeck either side of Alexande Lacazette's cracker earned the Gunners an important three points following consecutive defeats away to Stoke City and Liverpool.

Arsene Wenger demanded a response from his players and they delivered exactly that, much to the Frenchman's delight.

"Our desire to respond," said Wenger after the game. "It was a serious performance, well focused, with a good team discipline and we scored goals and didn't concede. That's what we needed.

"I feel we played well all over the pitch. It's difficult to single anybody out for a bad performance and overall, if you look at the individual performances, they were all quite good."

Arsenal looked somewhere back to their best against Bournemouth, with Aaron Ramsey and Mesut Ozil the architects of their side's victory.

Welbeck and Lacazette may have been the goalscorers, but Ramsey and Ozil ran the show in the middle of the park with their energy and passing.

It was the kind of football that Arsenal have become synonymous with over the years, yet they're still missing arguably their best passer of the ball: Santi Cazorla.

The Spaniard has been out since October last year with a long-term Achilles injury and isn't set to return until 2018 at the earliest.

This much was confirmed by Wenger last week, saying: "The flexibility of his ankle and his mobility looks good. It's now about getting back to full fitness without having any setbacks.

"It's very difficult not to set a time before Christmas, that's why I didn't involve him in the Europa League. But overall, after Christmas I hope he will be available.

"He has not played for over a year now, so you're always cautious to set a time or date. But overall it looks positive."

As Wenger mentioned, Cazorla hasn't been included in Arsenal's Europa League squad, though he has been named in the Premier League squad.

Arsenal fans can't wait for the Spanish maestro to return but were left a bit concerned by his absence in the 2017/18 team photo on Tuesday (see below).

In response to one fan's tweet asking about Cazorla, Arsenal explained that the 32-year-old was unable to attend due to a "follow-up appointment" in Spain as he continues his recovery.

Panic over - not that it makes Cazorla's absence any less gutting.

