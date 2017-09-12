Arizona Cardinals fans feared the worst when their star running back David Johnson went down with a wrist injury during the team's 35-23 loss at Ford Field to the Detroit Lions.

Although some might have seen it as a surprise for the Cardinals to lose against the Lions, especially since the NFC North side had to come back from behind in the fourth quarter to win the game, the scoreline didn't matter once the running back hit the turf and was slow to get back up.

Johnson, who established himself as the main man for Arizona last season, went down during the third quarter of the game with a wrist injury after a big hit from Glover Quin at the end of a catch. He returned to the game on the next series, but his first touch of that drive resulted in a fumble.

He then left for the locker room and did not return to the game, and it was later evaluated that he had damaged his wrist and it could require surgery. X-rays came back negative, but it has been announced today that he will now have surgery, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

This wasn't the outcome that the Cardinals wanted, as they were hoping a doctor would recommend rehab instead, which in turn would mean a quicker recovery time and possibly missing no time at all. However, that will no longer be the case.

Schefter has noted that Johnson is now expected to miss two to three months of action, and will be placed on the injured reserve, meaning the earliest he will be able to play again is in Week 10 against the Seattle Seahawks.

Although it may not seem like it, Arizona has still dodged a bullet in this situation, as Johnson will not be missing the entire season, which would have pretty much ruined their chances of making the playoffs in the NFC this season.

However, now he could possibly be back by Week 10, he could return to help give the Cardinals a much-needed push towards the playoffs near the end of the season. Last season, Johnson rushed for 1,239 yards with 16 rushing touchdowns, as well as 879 receiving yards and four receiving touchdowns.

