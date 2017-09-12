All in all, Chelsea have made a pretty solid start to their title defence. A little better than their effort in 2015-16, that’s for sure.

The Blues suffered an early season wobble with defeat in the Community Shield and a surprise loss to Burnley but Antonio Conte has steadied the ship. Besides, the Italian came under some rather unexpected pressure in August.

A questionably successful transfer window and the Diego Costa debacle didn’t exactly temper demands for Conte to deliver another title.

Away victories at Tottenham and Leicester, as well as the downing of big-spending Everton, have practically consigned such worries to history. The west London side are just a single point from the Premier League summit.

And Chelsea have the opportunity to extend their winning run to Europe upon their Champions League return against Qarabag. The Azerbaijani minnows look like a thrashing ready to happen.

So, while supporters can have few qualms with their club on the pitch, their new third kit release has fans scratching their heads.

In general, it’s quite bizarre that the strip has only just been released, given we’re five games deep into the season. Moreover, the kit doesn’t exactly look like apparel that needed an extra month to sculpt.

Check it out below:

Okay, so pretty plain but on the whole, actually quite smart.

New signings Tiemoue Bakayoko and Antonio Rudiger as well as Marcos Alonso model an all-black effort with different shaded shards of patterning.

Chelsea supporters have noticed something on Twitter, though. Namely, that it’s almost identical to the third kits Nike have released for the likes of Manchester City and Tottenham.

You can even extend that bracket to AS Roma, Paris Saint-Germain, Atletico Madrid and Barcelona. It seems every alternate strip produced by Nike this year is well, the same.

This tweet makes the point brilliantly:

And Chelsea fans in general are pretty irked. Some supporters had already been underwhelmed by their home and away strips which were pretty non-descript.

The disappointment has certainly been amplified by the fact this is Nike’s first year designing Chelsea shirts, with Adidas having held the role since 2006.

Check out the backlash:

So while the kits are undoubtedly smart, Nike won’t be picking up any awards for variation. Furthermore, with Chelsea being the last to announce their third kit, it seems they’ve bore the brunt of the bemusement.

Only theirs will be remembered if they lift the Premier League wearing it, however.

Do you think Chelsea will retain the Premier League this season? Let us know by leaving a comment below.

