Last night's (Mon. September 11, 2017) episode of Monday Night RAW continued the epic build-up to Roman Reigns' and John Cena's clash at the No Mercy pay-per-view (PPV) later this month.

Cena has been the top name in WWE for the better part of a decade, but has been taking a step back from the main event scene for some time now after beginning to focus more time into his acting career. "The Leader Of The Cenation" hasn't main evented a WrestleMania for years, seeing that his last match at "The Show Of Shows" was a Mixed Tag Team match alongside his fiancee Nikki Bella as the pair defeated The Miz and Maryse. After returning to WWE from a brief hiatus, Cena is now dubbed a 'free agent' and is free to drift between SmackDown Live and Monday Night RAW.

A few weeks back, Cena made his return to Monday nights to confront Roman Reigns, who is being groomed to be the next big face of WWE. Cena and Reigns instantly went back-and-forth at one another, tossing a few personal jabs in there too.

Cena blasted Reigns for slipping up on his lines during the promo, while Reigns fired back at Cena by calling him a 'b*tch' multiple times. On last night's episode of RAW the pair continued their verbal onslaught against one another, while Reigns said he has had more great matches in two years than Cena has in his entire career.

"The Leader Of The Cenation" fired back with a jab that had the entire crowd, and WWE Universe howling in their seats, as Cena made a reference to Reigns failed drug test from last year that resulted in "The Big Dog's" temporary suspension. Cena said “At No Mercy, consider me like a drug test, Holmes. You ain’t gettin’ past me”.

No Mercy is set to go down live from the Staples Center in Las Angeles, California on September 24, 2017. It is main evented by a Universal Title match between Brock Lesnar and Braun Strowman.

