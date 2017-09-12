Nikki Bella returned to Monday Night RAW last night (Mon. September 11, 2017) and even got a little bit of in-ring work under her belt while she was there.

Bella has been with the company since 2007 after being sent to WWE's developmental system of Florida Championship Wrestling (FCW), alongside her twin sister Brie, before making their main roster debut on an episode of SmackDown back in August of 2008. In April of 2011 Nikki assisted her sister Brie in winning the Divas Championship against Eve Torres. During their feud with Torres, shortly after Brie lost the Divas Title, the twins left the company after being storyline fired by Torres who was dubbed 'Executive Administrator'.

Following a one year stint on the independent circuit, The Bella Twins returned to WWE on a March episode of Monday Night RAW in 2013. Upon their return The Bellas saw a whole new tier of superstardom in WWE, as they were cast as a part of the new E! reality series Total Divas alongside their fellow female WWE stars.

The twins broke up as a team after Nikki betrayed her sister during her SummerSlam match against Stephanie McMahon. Nikki would go on to defeat AJ Lee for the Divas Championship at the Survivor Series pay-per-view (PPV) and would eventually become the longest reigning Divas Champion of all time.

She reigned as champion for 301 days before being dethroned by Charlotte Flair at Night Of Champions in September of last year. Shortly after her rematch with Charlotte at Hell In A Cell, Bella took a hiatus from WWE TV due to a lingering neck injury that had been bothering her for some time, getting surgery to repair the issue.

Nikki briefly returned to in-ring competition before begin a feud with The Miz and Maryse, while partnering with her real-life fiancee and WWE mega-star John Cena, which led to her and Cena defeating Miz and Maryse at WrestleMania 33. She has not been on WWE TV since as her neck continues to give her issues.

While Bella has expressed interest in returning to wrestle again, she has said it would have to be a part-time schedule due to her neck. She is currently keeping busy by competing in Dancing With The Stars alongside her dance partner Artem Chigvintsev. The pair made a surprise appearance on last night's episode of Monday Night RAW, which did not air on WWE TV, and Bella actually body slammed Chigvintsev, which received a great reaction from the crowd.

Check it out here:

What are your thoughts on Bella returning to RAW and body slamming her Dancing With The Stars partner?

