The major error WWE made during John Cena vs Braun Strowman on RAW

The WWE made a glaring mistake during last night's (Mon. September 11, 2017) John Cena vs. Braun Strowman match on Monday Night RAW.

Currently Strowman and Cena are involved in a pair of major storylines of their own. Cena is currently embroiled in a feud with "The Big Dog" Roman Reigns to determine who the true face of WWE is. "The Leader Of The Cenation" has been the top face of WWE for the better part of a decade, but has since taken a back step in his WWE run to focus more on his career as an actor. Reigns on the other hand has been being groomed to become the new face of the company for some time now, leaving a clash between he and Cena to be an inevitability.

Strowman is currently in the process of challenging Brock Lesnar for the WWE Universal Title. For the past few weeks Strowman and Lesnar have been involved in a few confrontations on RAW, in which "The Monster Among Men" has been getting the better of "The Beast."

Article continues below

On last night's episode of Monday Night RAW, Lesnar and his advocate, Paul Heyman, called out Strowman to fight him in the middle of the ring. Strowman didn't hesitate to accept the former UFC heavyweight champion's challenge and was able to get the better of Lesnar.

At one point, Lesnar took Strowman to Suplex City, but Strowman no-sold the German Suplex and shot right back up - staring Lesnar down who had a shocked expression on his face. Strowman then proceeded to slam Lesnar into the mat and stand over him while holding the Universal Title up, teasing a victory at No Mercy in just two week's time.

Article continues below

Later that night Strowman took to the ring again, but this time it was to go one-on-one with "The Face That Runs The Place," John Cena. Strowman and Cena put on a great back-and-forth bout that eventually saw Strowman get the better of Cena. Strowman grew so frustrated in the match that he actually picked up the steel steps and ran them into Cena right in front of the referee.

The problem with that, however, was that the referee failed to disqualify Strowman for his actions, leaving the WWE Universe scratching their heads. Eventually Strowman was disqualified after slamming Cena into the steps with a body slam right after. RAW Commentator Corey Graves even pointed it out after the match, saying that technically Strowman hitting Cena with the steps should've been the first disqualification.

You can check it out here below:

What are your thoughts on the referee failing to disqualify Strowman after plowing Cena with the steel steps initially? Have YOUR say in the comments section below, and the fourth episode of GiveMeSport’s WWE podcast is here!

Check it out via this link: https://soundcloud.com/user-818579649/gms-wwe-podcast-money-in-the-bank-fallout

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms